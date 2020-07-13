Around the AFC North: Steelers' Bud Dupree Reportedly Files Grievance

Cleveland Browns: Olivier Vernon Agrees to Restructured Contract

The Browns are now guaranteed to have one of their top pass rush threats back as Olivier Vernon agreed to a contract restructure, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Vernon was set to make $15.25 million in non-guaranteed money in 2020, but instead will now take home $11 million in guaranteed salary. He can make another $2 million in incentives.

Vernon, 29, tied a career-low in sacks last year with 3.5 after coming over from the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. He never dipped below 6.5 sacks in the six seasons prior. The Browns are hoping for a resurgence this year opposite Myles Garrett, who is reportedly in contract extension talks with the team and first-year General Manager Andrew Berry.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ochocinco Challenges Rookie Tee Higgins

Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins has some pressure on his shoulders considering he'll be wearing No. 85 on his back.

That's the same number as former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, aka Ochocinco. Johnson was not only a premier producer, but an extravagant entertainer.

True to form, Johnson challenged Higgins when revealing his "Madden 20" rating to the rookie. It's not clear if he challenged him to a race or Johnson thinks he can cover Higgins as a cornerback. "I'll gonna lock you up, man."