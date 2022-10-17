Around the AFC North: Steelers Quarterback Situation Uncertain Again

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mitch Trubisky's Strong Performance Leaves Mike Tomlin With Another Quarterback Decision

Snapping a four-game losing streak, the Steelers (2-4) upset the Buccaneers (3-3) on Sunday, 20-18, leaving Head Coach Mike Tomlin with another quarterback decision to make.

After rookie Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion midway through the third quarter, Mitch Trubisky provided a game-winning spark, completing 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Trubisky was more effective than Pickett, who was 11 of 18 for 67 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

It remains to be seen if Pickett will healthy enough to play Week 7 when the Steelers visit the Dolphins, but Tomlin didn't announce any decisions following Sunday's game. He was simply happy Pittsburgh found a way to win.

"It just says we got it done today," Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "We're not looking to make any more statements than that. We realize that it's more than one day, one good plan, one winning performance as we work back to respectability."

Trubisky began the season as the starter before being benched in Week 4. Whether he's the starter or backup moving forward, Trubisky said he would stay ready.

"That's like football and that's like life," Trubisky said. "You're going to have ups and downs. You're going to have weeks where it's not really going your way, but you gotta stick with it and just continue to buy into the process. To have a moment like this and get a win after the game, it kind of makes it all worth it.