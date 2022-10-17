Around the AFC North: Steelers Quarterback Situation Uncertain Again

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mitch Trubisky's Strong Performance Leaves Mike Tomlin With Another Quarterback Decision
Snapping a four-game losing streak, the Steelers (2-4) upset the Buccaneers (3-3) on Sunday, 20-18, leaving Head Coach Mike Tomlin with another quarterback decision to make.
After rookie Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion midway through the third quarter, Mitch Trubisky provided a game-winning spark, completing 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Trubisky was more effective than Pickett, who was 11 of 18 for 67 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.
It remains to be seen if Pickett will healthy enough to play Week 7 when the Steelers visit the Dolphins, but Tomlin didn't announce any decisions following Sunday's game. He was simply happy Pittsburgh found a way to win.
"It just says we got it done today," Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "We're not looking to make any more statements than that. We realize that it's more than one day, one good plan, one winning performance as we work back to respectability."
Trubisky began the season as the starter before being benched in Week 4. Whether he's the starter or backup moving forward, Trubisky said he would stay ready.
"That's like football and that's like life," Trubisky said. "You're going to have ups and downs. You're going to have weeks where it's not really going your way, but you gotta stick with it and just continue to buy into the process. To have a moment like this and get a win after the game, it kind of makes it all worth it.
"It just goes to show, you just continue to put your head down and work and good things will happen and continue to put the team first."
Cincinnati Bengals: Shoulder Injury for Leading Tackler Is Concerning
Inside linebacker Logan Wilson, who led the Bengals with 100 tackles last season, did not finish Sunday's 30-26 victory over the Saints after injuring his right shoulder. It's the same shoulder that Wilson had offseason surgery on, and Kelson Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer said the Bengals were concerned.
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor did not give an update on Wilson after the game, but the Bengals are already missing defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who was placed on injured after Week 3 with a knee injury. Reader is expected to return this season, but not until at least November.
All things considered, Taylor was happy Cincinnati (3-3) escaped with a victory, getting two Joe Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase touchdowns after falling behind by nine points in the third quarter. The Bengals were coming off a tough 19-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 5.
"This is our first one where we got this win late in the game," Taylor said via cincinnatibengals.com. "I don't think you can discredit that. That's going to help us at some point when we've had the close losses we've had."
Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski Looks for Answers After Third Straight Loss
Things are trending in the wrong direction for the Browns (2-4), who dropped their third straight game while being badly outplayed by the Patriots, 38-15.
Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers and had a rugged performance (21 for 45, 266 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, one fumble). Brissett addressed his teammates in the locker after the game and took responsibility for the loss.
"That's where it starts at the quarterback position and then leading the charge going forward and letting the guys feel that from me," Brissett said via Mary Cay Cabot of cleveland.com. "Showing them the 100 percent commitment, focus and confidence that I have in not only myself but the group that we have. I think we will be OK."
However, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said it won't be a quick fix for the Browns, who face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7.
"I don't have a ton of answers right this moment," Stefanski said. "I know I believe in the people in that locker room. I really do. I've seen it. I understand what that looked like. I understand that we got beat. That's what it looked like. That's what it felt like. I get it, and it is frustrating, but we have to move on to the next one."