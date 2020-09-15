Around the AFC North: Steelers' Victory Comes With Injuries to Three Starters

Even after Burrow threw an interception with the Bengals trailing in the fourth quarter, he bounced back strong. He led Cincinnati on a potential game-winning drive in the closing minutes, completing eight of 11 passes on the drive for 70 yards.

Burrow threw what could have been a game-winning touchdown pass to A.J. Green, but the play was nullified when Green was called for pass interference with seven seconds left. Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with seven seconds left that would have sent the game into overtime, but the way Burrow led his team down the field for a potential win was impressive.

"That guy doesn't flinch," Green said after the game. "The way he handled himself in that last drive was unbelievable. I haven't seen any rookie the way he handled it after adversity. We got a special one in Joe."