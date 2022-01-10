Around the AFC North: With Big Changes Coming, Steelers Continue Ride With Big Ben 

The Browns shut down Mayfield in Week 18 and he will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder that was injured early in the season. Mayfield played through the injury but was obviously hampered and finished with career lows in touchdown passes (17) and passing yards (3,010). Seven of his 13 interceptions came during his last three starts, and the Browns (8-9) missed the postseason after making the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie deal and speculation continues on his long-term future. He was the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft, selected before two quarterbacks who have enjoyed more NFL success. Josh Allen, taken No. 7 by the Buffalo Bills, has led them into the playoffs for the second straight year. Lamar Jackson was taken 32nd overall and has been the NFL's Most Valuable Player while leading the Ravens to the playoffs three times in four seasons.