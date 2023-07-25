Reports: Ravens Agree to Terms With CB Arthur Maulet

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry got more intrigue as Baltimore has agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh cornerback Arthur Maulet, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Maulet is reportedly set to land in Baltimore on the eve of the team's first training camp practice.
Maulet, 29, was the Steelers' primary nickel cornerback the past two years. Last season, he played in all 17 games (six starts) and made 59 tackles (8th-most on the team), two sacks, and one interception. He also led Pittsburgh in special teams tackles.
Maulet reportedly asked for his release from the Steelers because of a contract dispute. He was entering his second year of a two-year, $3.825 million contract extension and was slated to make $1.79 million in base salary this season with a cap hit of $2.29 million.
Maulet would get to face the Steelers twice this season with the Ravens and would be a strong contender to become the Ravens' new nickel cornerback. Baltimore has an opening at that spot with Kyle Hamilton moving into a starting safety role.
Pepe Williams and Ar'Darius Washington are also battling for that job, though Williams has been sidelined for nearly all the offseason practices so far and is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Maulet entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints. He then spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts before bouncing to the New York Jets for two seasons. That's where he saw his first significant action. Over his career, Maulet has played in 68 games (20 starts) and made 183 tackles, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions.