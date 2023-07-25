Reports: Ravens Agree to Terms With CB Arthur Maulet

Maulet would get to face the Steelers twice this season with the Ravens and would be a strong contender to become the Ravens' new nickel cornerback. Baltimore has an opening at that spot with Kyle Hamilton moving into a starting safety role.

Pepe Williams and Ar'Darius Washington are also battling for that job, though Williams has been sidelined for nearly all the offseason practices so far and is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list.