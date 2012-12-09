At First Glance: Ravens vs. Redskins





Ryan Mink: A brutal loss. The Ravens looked like they had this game wrapped up on a couple of occasions. They should have. But a gimpy RGIII and even backup rookie Kirk Cousins led a game-tying drive. The punt coverage – a strength of the Ravens' all year – failed them in overtime, allowing the Skins to get into field-goal range for the game winner. Joe Flacco rebounded to throw three touchdowns, but still didn't make good decisions under pressure. A banged-up defense looked good at times, but was thrashed in the first quarter and gave up the game-tying drive. This one is a tough pill to swallow. The Ravens could have clinched the AFC North with a win for the second straight week. Two weeks ago, they were in the driver's seat for a first-round playoff bye. Now they'll be scratching and clawing just to get in.

Garrett Downing:What a gut-wrenching loss for the Ravens. They looked to have this game won in the fourth quarter when they took an eight-point lead late in the game. But then the defense allowed the Redskins to drive 85 yards and make a two-point conversion to tie the game, while starting quarterback Robert Griffin III was on the sidelines with a knee injury. A 34-yard field goal gave the Redskins a 31-28 win in overtime. For the second straight week, the Ravens let a chance to clinch a playoff spot slip away. They also missed a chance to wrap up the AFC North, as both the Steelers and the Bengals lost. This will be a tough week for the Ravens, especially with Peyton Manning and the Broncos coming to town next weekend. It's gut-check time for a Ravens team that has lost two straight games and has a very tough schedule in the final three weeks of the season.