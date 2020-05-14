Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

McSorley earned a roster spot last season with a strong preseason at quarterback after being drafted in the sixth round. He got an extended look after Griffin suffered a training camp hand injury.

However, once Griffin was healthy for the regular season, McSorley was only active in Week 17, and it remains to be seen if he can earn snaps on special teams or become a versatile jack-of-many-trades offensive weapon like Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints.

McSorley completed 56.7 percent of his passes during four preseason games, throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions. If McSorley throws the ball even better in his second season, other teams may be tempted to sign him if he is placed on the Ravens practice squad.

At age 30, Griffin is the most experienced quarterback on the roster, but he is playing behind a 23-year-old Jackson who is the NFL's reigning MVP. As a former Heisman Trophy winner, No. 2-overall pick and NFL Rookie of the Year (2012), Griffin is grateful for the job he has earned in Baltimore after being out of the league in 2017. But he still desires to be a starting quarterback after making just one start in two seasons with the Ravens.

"I know that Lamar is the guy in Baltimore," Griffin said last month on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. "But that doesn't distinguish my fire to want to go out and be a starter – and not just be a starter but be a franchise player, be a guy that leads a team to multiple Super Bowls. I'm not in this to play another four or five years as a backup."

"I want to get back to the top of the mountain and go win – and win a lot. That's the focus, and that's hand-in-hand with what the Baltimore Ravens want to do at this moment. That's where I'm at, so I'm going to maximize that."

Carrying three quarterbacks will become more difficult if the Ravens carry four running backs. They drafted talented Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round to join Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in their deep running back rotation.