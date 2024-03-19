M&T Bank Stadium to Host International Soccer Match

As part of the second summer series of U.S. matches, the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour announced Tuesday that FC Barcelona and AC Milan will square off at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. In addition to Baltimore, venues throughout the U.S., including New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Orlando and Charlotte, will host six matches between five of the world's most iconic soccer clubs – Spain's Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona, Italy's AC Milan and England's Manchester City and Chelsea.

This marks the second time both Spanish soccer clubs and AC Milan have participated in the unique U.S. series, while Manchester City and Chelsea will make their Soccer Champions Tour debuts.

"Soccer Champions Tour is thrilled to return this summer with enticing matchups featuring some of the world's most storied clubs for fans in the U.S. to witness the beautiful game at the highest level," said Joe Carr, Commissioner of Soccer Champions Tour. "With all five clubs possessing passionate supporters that span the globe, we're pleased to unveil an exciting range of matches throughout the U.S., a market experiencing exponential growth in the sport's popularity."

"We are excited to bring to Baltimore two of the most iconic soccer franchises in the world, FC Barcelona and AC Milan," Ravens President Sashi Brown stated. "Hosting international soccer matches at M&T Bank Stadium shows the Mid-Atlantic's growing demand and passion for the beautiful gameand the Ravens' commitment to bringing world-class sports and entertainment events to the greater Baltimore region."

2024 Soccer Champions Tour Schedule

Saturday, July 27: Manchester City vs. AC Milan at Yankee Stadium, New York, NY *in partnership with FC Series

Tuesday, July 30: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL *in partnership with FC Series

Wednesday, July 31: AC Milan vs. Real Madrid CF at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Saturday, August 3: Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Tuesday, August 6: FC Barcelona vs. AC Milan at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Tuesday, August 6: Real Madrid CF vs. Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 25, with general on-sale ticket access beginning on Wednesday, March 27. For access to the pre-sale, fans are invited to sign up at www.SoccerChampionsTour.com. All individual game and venue-specific information is also available at the tour website, and fans can follow @TheSCTour on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter for updates.

The matches remain subject to approval by the relevant soccer authorities.

About Soccer Champions Tour

Soccer Champions Tour brings together the world's most iconic clubs for annual fixtures in major cities across North America. Created by the global investment firm Sixth Street to empower partner clubs to tap into the increasing demand for the sport in the United States, the summer series delivers thrilling matches at the country's leading venues. Soccer Champions Tour partners with the global premium experiences company, Legends, and leading sports and live entertainment company, AEG, to curate the most in-demand matches across world football to inspire new and long-time supporters alike. For more information, visit www.SoccerChampionsTour.com, and follow @TheSCTour on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter/X, for updates.

