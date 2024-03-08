Late for Work: Ravens Will Try to 'Defend the Fort' Next Week in Free Agency

Former NFL Executive Says Ravens' Roster Will Be 'Under Assault' Next Week

While most teams in the NFL will go shopping when free agency begins next week, the Ravens figure to mostly be watching their free agents fly off the shelves. That's what happens when you have arguably the best roster in the NFL.

"No roster will be under greater assault next week than the Ravens'. They are going to have their hands full defending the fort," former NFL executive Randy Mueller of The Athletic wrote.

The Ravens' top offseason priority is rebuilding the offensive line, which could have as many as four new starters in 2024. It's a deep draft for offensive linemen, but Mueller said relying on rookies to fill starting roles is risky.

"Going young on the offensive line can be great … in Year 2 or 3. But that rookie season will be an adventure. And that's only part of the problem," Mueller wrote. "Needing to find two or three starting offensive linemen in one offseason is asking for trouble. Filling those spots on paper is much easier than getting that group to jell and play as one by Labor Day. It's a unit that must work in unison and build trust, which takes time. Because of that, if my offensive line has been effective, I'd always want to minimize change. I might even overpay somebody for continuity, even if that means bypassing a slightly better option, as long as it's not outrageously more expensive."

Mueller noted that the Ravens also could lose wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, in addition to defensive standouts such as inside linebacker Patrick Queen, outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, and safety Geno Stone.

"In total, Baltimore has 10 free agents in my top 150, including eight in the top 75. That has to make every Ravens fan uneasy," Mueller wrote.

Mueller said another factor is how many former Ravens staffers could be interested in luring Baltimore's free agents.

"Longtime Baltimore personnel man Joe Hortiz is now the Chargers' GM. My guess is he will target several of 'his guys' to come west to Los Angeles and play for the younger Harbaugh brother, Jim," Mueller wrote. "The same could be true of [Head Coach] Mike Macdonald in Seattle, [Defensive Coordinator] Anthony Weaver in Miami and [Defensive Coordinator] Dennard Wilson in Tennessee."