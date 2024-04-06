50 Words or Less: Reevaluating Ravens' Draft Needs

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah views Morgan as his 49th best prospect, while Suamataia didn't make the top 50. I'd love to know where the Ravens have Morgan and Suamataia ranked. Differing opinions make the draft even more of a guessing game.

There are four corners I think Baltimore could take with their first pick – Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Cooper DeJean (Iowa) or Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama). The Ravens highly value corners and depth at that position is critical.