50 Words or Less: Reevaluating Ravens' Draft Needs

Apr 06, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Executive Vice President and Genera Manager Eric DeCosta looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.
Terrance Williams/AP Photo
The draft is less than three weeks away, and the offseason remains busy as the Ravens continue to build their roster for next season. Here are my latest thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens will hold their pre-draft press conference Tuesday, and we'll be looking for clues from General Manager Eric DeCosta regarding his thinking. Offensive line is an obvious need, but I could also see the Ravens taking a cornerback or edge rusher (even after the Kyle Van Noy signing) first.

Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma) and Amarius Mims (Georgia) seem like solid fits for Baltimore, if still available at No. 30. Either could become the starting right tackle next season. But what if Guyton and Mims are gone? That scenario would make the Ravens' choice more unpredictable.

Field Yates of ESPN has Baltimore taking BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia in his latest mock draft, with offensive tackle Jordan Morgan (Arizona) going a pick later. But if the Ravens don't deem Suamataia or Morgan worthy of a first-round pick, they won't reach to take a tackle.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah views Morgan as his 49th best prospect, while Suamataia didn't make the top 50. I'd love to know where the Ravens have Morgan and Suamataia ranked. Differing opinions make the draft even more of a guessing game.

There are four corners I think Baltimore could take with their first pick – Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Cooper DeJean (Iowa) or Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama). The Ravens highly value corners and depth at that position is critical.

DeJean might transition to safety in the NFL, which is not a major need for Baltimore, where Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams are starters. However, DeJean is an effective blitzer and versatile in coverage, and Baltimore has an affinity for Iowa players. I wouldn't rule him out.

DeCosta loves deals and covets draft picks, so trading out of the first round is a definite possibility. The Ravens have nine picks, but six are on Day 3. A trade that brings them another Day 2 pick could make their rookie class even stronger.

I think Baltimore will draft a wide receiver, but not on Day 1. On “The Lounge” podcast, Jeremiah said the sophistication of college passing attacks has expanded the pool of quality receivers, and I agree. The Ravens can find a talented wideout Day 2 or 3.

Following behind Justin Madubuike, Derrick Brown of the Panthers became the latest top defensive tackle to sign a new deal on Friday. Getting Madubuike under contract was a huge offseason win for the Ravens. The market for top defensive tackles has exploded.

The return of Kyle Van Noy gives new Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr another savvy veteran who'll help set high standards. With players like Madubuike, Roquan Smith, Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and others leading the way, the Ravens' defense has every intention of remaining elite.

