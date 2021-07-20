Ben Cleveland Signs Rookie Contract

The 6-foot-6, 357-pounder from Georgia has already become a fan favorite as a modern-day Paul Bunyan. He's gargantuan and is an avid hunter with stories of eating squirrel.

Now he'll look to win a starting spot in a competition that will also feature Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and others. With his sheer power and size, Cleveland is looking to prove he can help boost the Ravens' ground game and pass protection immediately as Bradley Bozeman shifts to center.