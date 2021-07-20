Ben Cleveland Signs Rookie Contract

Rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland will compete for the starting left guard spot at Ravens training camp. Before he launched into it, he took care of business, signing his four-year rookie contract Tuesday afternoon.
Cleveland and the Ravens' other third-round pick, defensive back Brandon Stephens, were the only unsigned rookie draft picks.
The 6-foot-6, 357-pounder from Georgia has already become a fan favorite as a modern-day Paul Bunyan. He's gargantuan and is an avid hunter with stories of eating squirrel.
Now he'll look to win a starting spot in a competition that will also feature Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and others. With his sheer power and size, Cleveland is looking to prove he can help boost the Ravens' ground game and pass protection immediately as Bradley Bozeman shifts to center.
"Obviously, that's the goal for this year," Cleveland said in May. "That can't happen until I get the playbook down and learn my assignments."