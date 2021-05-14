News & Notes: Ben Cleveland's Goal Is to Start Immediately, But He's Not Looking Ahead 

Tylan Wallace Adjusting to Different Offense

There are several things that make the leap from college football to the NFL challenging for rookie wide receivers. Running routes while being defended by more talented and physical cornerbacks is just part of the transition. For Ravens fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace, he'll also be part of a Ravens offense that differs greatly from the offense he played in at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys ran a lot of no-huddle offense and Wallace lined up almost exclusively on the right side. With Baltimore, Wallace could be asked to line up on both sides and in the slot, and far more plays will be called from the huddle.

"I think the biggest thing, at least for me, is just the different way they run offense in the NFL," Wallace said. "Obviously, I come from Oklahoma State. We're a big tempo team, one word, go. It's definitely different than getting in a huddle, hearing a play call and getting out there. I'm definitely excited to get in here and learn. The first day wasn't too bad, went pretty good, but I've definitely got a lot of learning to do."

Wallace made it clear that keeping his head in the playbook won't be a problem. If anything, forcing himself to take a break from studying has been a bigger issue.