Ben Mason Looks Forward to Learning From Patrick Ricard

Mason will also fit into the Ravens' tight end group because likes to hurdle would-be tacklers, just like Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. It's something Mason started doing in high school, and because it has worked for him, he doesn't plan to stop doing it in the NFL.

"So back when I was in high school, my running back coach, his father came up to me after one of my games," Mason said on the "Take Ten Podcast With Alex Roux." "I kind of got chopped down at the ankles and taken down in the open field. And he was like, 'Why don't you try hurdling over them?' So it kind of put that thought into my head. From there on, I just put that tool in my toolbox. It's not something that you really think about doing. It's just more reaction. When you see someone coming low, it's just another counter that you have on top of running them over."