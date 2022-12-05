Around the AFC North: Bengals Back Joe Burrow for MVP After He Tops Patrick Mahomes Again

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Goes to 3-0 Against Patrick Mahomes

The Bengals (8-4) kept pace with the Ravens (8-4) in the AFC North, as quarterback Joe Burrow strengthened his case for MVP consideration.

Completing 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Burrow led Cincinnati to a 27-24 victory in Kansas City and raised Burrow's career record to 3-0 against the Chiefs and the former league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Two of Burrow's victories against the Chiefs have come at Arrowhead Stadium, including last year's AFC Championship game. There are a number of quarterbacks vying for MVP consideration this season including Mahomes, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, Josh Allen of the Bills and Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. But the Bengals are backing their quarterback, and Head Coach Zac Taylor gave a one-word answer when asked if Burrow deserved MVP consideration.

"Absolutely," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

"He's one of the best quarterbacks in this league," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. "Everybody knows that. He should be in the MVP race. If he's not in it, he should be. Number one quarterback in the race."

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals have won six of their last seven and have built momentum despite Chase and running back Joe Mixon missing time with injuries. Burrow said he's not worried about winning the MVP, but he wants his team to keep rolling.