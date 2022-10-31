Around the AFC North: Will Bengals Win Without Ja'Marr Chase?

Cincinnati Bengals: Monday Night Football Begins Time Without Ja'Marr Chase

Without injured star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), the Bengals (4-3) will visit the Browns (2-5) in an AFC North battle on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals have not placed Chase on injured reserve and hope he can return within the next four weeks. However, Chase has never missed a game since he was drafted last year and playing without him over the next few weeks will be a challenge for Cincinnati's offense.

Chase burst into the NFL last year with 82 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie and is having another superb season through seven games (47 catches, 605 yards, six touchdowns).

Quarterback Joe Burrow will have to adjust, while wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst will be asked to pick up the slack. Head Coach Zac Taylor expressed confidence that the offense will remain explosive.

"Our receivers have always been movable," Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of the team's website. "It's not just Ja'Marr playing X, Tee is Z, TB (Boyd) is F. They get moved around all the time. So they've always had to have intimate knowledge of the playbook because they can be put in anywhere and have to execute. So this doesn't really change anything for them. We're asking them to do things that they've always done."

A victory over the Browns would allow Cincinnati to keep pace with the Ravens (5-3) in the division race. Boyd, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, has never shied away from carrying a heavier load and looked forward to becoming even more involved.

"I've proven myself. I've had my 1,000. I've shown I can win my matchups," Boyd said. "Tee and I both don't have to go for 200 yards to win the game. We just go out there, play-by-play, coaches are putting us in positions to win and we're going to go out there and win."

