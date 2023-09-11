Around the AFC North: Bengals Look to Regroup After Bad Loss, Face Ravens Next 

Cincinnati Bengals: Sluggish Opener Leaves Joe Burrow and Offense Looking for Answers

Cincinnati started 0-2 last season and still won the AFC North.

However, the Bengals (0-1) are in danger of another 0-2 start as they prepare to host Baltimore (1-0) in Week 2.

Just a few days after reportedly becoming the NFL's highest-paid player, Joe Burrow had perhaps the worst game of his career in Cincinnati's 24-3 loss at Cleveland on Sunday. Burrow completed 14 of 31 passes for just 82 yards in rainy conditions, and none of Cincinnati's targets reached 40 yards in receiving.

Burrow tried to put the defeat in perspective, knowing there are 16 games left.

"Nobody's panicking," Burrow said via the team's website. "Week 1 doesn't define anybody's season. Obviously, not very good out there, anybody that watched saw that. But we've been in this spot before and we've come back stronger and had great years, so that's what we're going to do."

Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (five catches, 39 yards) referred to the Browns as "elves" during the week. Now Chase will be looking to come up bigger against Baltimore after being shut down in Cleveland.