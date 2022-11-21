Around the AFC North: Bengals Offense Hums Without Stars Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase

Garrett said he was emersed in thought after Cleveland's sixth loss in its last seven games dropped the team's record to 3-7.

"Just disappointed," said Garrett via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "We're too good of a team to have this record we have. It's frustrating ... a lot of emotions going through your head when you let another one slip away."

The Browns have some elite talent in Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio – all former Pro Bowl players who are considered among the best at their position. Yet, even with quarterback Deshaun Watson set to return in Week 13 once his 11-game suspension ends, the Browns are a longshot to make a playoff run. Garrett will be 27 years old in December, and he wants to make a Super Bowl run while he's still a dominant defender.