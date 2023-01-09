Around the AFC North: Bengals Offensive Line Takes Another Hit With Alex Cappa Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett's Progress Gives Steelers Reason for Optimism

The Steelers (9-8) missed the playoffs with the Dolphins' win over the Jets, but won seven of their last nine games after a 2-6 start.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led game-winning drives against the Raiders and Ravens in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively, and his swagger has the Steelers believing they have found their next franchise quarterback. Pickett didn't put him big numbers (seven touchdowns, nine interceptions. 76.7 passer rating), but he played his best in big moments.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has now gone 16 years without a losing season, and Pickett showed the winning traits that Tomlin can work with.

"We did not grade this group on a curve. We didn't grade Kenny Pickett on a curve," Tomlin said via Jimmy Watkins of cleveland.com. "We don't function like that. Football is our game, our business is winning, and our intentions are to handle business.

"We've been in some big games, we're doing business with these guys because of their ability to rise up in those moments."

Pickett said he looked forward to attacking the offseason and coming back a better player in 2023.