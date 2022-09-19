Around the AFC North: Bengals Searching for Answers After 0-2 Start

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Says In-Game Adjustments Are Lacking

The Bengals are off to an 0-2 start after reaching the Super Bowl last season, and they are also struggling offensively.

Cincinnati signed offensive linemen Ted Karras, La'el Collins and Alex Cappa during the offseason after Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last year. However, Burrow has already been sacked an NFL-leading 13 times in two games.

The Bengals lost to the Cowboys, 20-17, on Sunday even though Dallas was without injured quarterback Dak Prescott. Cincinnati star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was held in check (five catches, 54 yards) for the second straight week, and offered his opinion on how the team needs to fix its offensive woes.

"I just think people know how to adjust to us now," Chase said via the team's website. "I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in game. Everybody knows what we're going doing to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play."

Burrow said the Bengals can expect to see plenty of soft zone coverages until they prove they can methodically move the ball downfield and avoid negative plays and turnovers. Burrow's longest completion Sunday was for 19 yards.