Around the AFC North: Bengals' Starting Right Tackle Reportedly Lost for Season

Pittsburgh Steelers: Riding Momentum Into Sunday Night Matchup With Ravens

The Steelers (7-8) only have slim playoff hopes, but have won four of their last five games following their emotional 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve. On the night that the franchise retired the No. 32 jersey worn by Hall of Famer Franco Harris, just days after his passing at age 72, the Steelers drove 76 yards on their final drive to win the game.

It was the second game-winning drive for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is showing an ability to deliver in clutch situations despite growing pains. Pittsburgh's offense struggled most of the game against the Raiders, but Pickett found a way on the game's final drive, throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens for the game-winner.

"I feel like everyone was locked in on what we had to do," Pickett said via Chris Adamski of TribLive.com. "We didn't let (the frigid weather) affect us. We came together, executed at a high level for the final 2-minute drive, and got in the end zone and won the game, so that's all that matters."

Up next for the Steelers is their Week 17 matchup against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, which has been flexed to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on Jan. 1. The Ravens handed Pittsburgh a 16-14 loss in Week 14, but the Steelers would love to reverse the outcome just three weeks later, and they are relying on a defense that hasn't allowed more than 17 points in five straight games.