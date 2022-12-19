Around the AFC North: Bengals Take Division Lead With Tough Schedule Ahead

Cincinnati Bengals: Six-Game Winning Streak Has Bengals in First Place

With three games remaining, the Bengals (10-4) have taken a one-game lead in the AFC North but have a difficult schedule remaining.

Cincinnati is the AFC's hottest team, riding a six-game winning streak after a come-from-behind 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay in Week 15. After falling behind 17-0, the Bengals rattled off 27 unanswered points.

However, the Bengals haven't clinched a playoff spot and face a challenging three-game stretch to close the season. They visit the Patriots (7-7) on Saturday night in Week 16, then finish the season at home against the Bills (11-3) and Ravens (9-5) respectively.

Quarterback Joe Burrow says the Bengals won't take their foot off the gas.

"Still gotta win all the games," Burrow said via cincinnatibengals.com. "It's going to come down to that last one. Still gotta take care of business here in the next couple of weeks. We've got a short week this week. Gotta go to New England on a Saturday so we gotta get our bodies right and get the work in [that] we need in a short amount of time."

The Bengals started the season 0-2, and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase missed four games with a hip injury before he returned in Week 13. However, the Bengals showed their resiliency again against Tampa Bay after falling behind. Cincinnati dominated the second half as Brady threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Head Coach Zac Taylor believes the Bengals' ability to handle adversity will serve them well down the stretch.