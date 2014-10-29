Bernard Pierce Staying Ready, Confident





Running back Bernard Pierce's attitude hasn't changed at all since being a healthy scratch Sunday for the first time of his career.

The third-year running back said it's business as usual for him, and he's eager to get another shot on the field.

"My mindset is the same week in and week out – I come to practice, I work hard and whoever is up during the game, I'll be ready for it," Pierce said after Wednesday's practice. "I'm going to be ready for my moment.

Pierce, 23, was a surprising gameday inactive last week, as the Ravens went with Justin Forsett and Lorenzo Taliaferro as their two-man backfield. The Ravens instead activated all six receivers with tight end Owen Daniels out with a knee injury.

"It's not a one-man sport. It's a team sport," Pierce said. "As long as you know that decisions are being made to help out my teammates, then I'm perfectly fine with that."

Pierce, a 2011 third-round pick, was praised by teammates for how he handled the decision on gameday. He talked with Forsett and Taliaferro between plays, and was still part of the offensive huddles on the sidelines.

"After every play is being made, or after one of them had a run, I would just look up at the big screen and just see what they could have done, or what the line was doing, or what the linebackers were playing," Pierce said. "I would just try to let them know so that it makes their job a little easier."

Pierce has played in five games this year after entering the season as the expected starter after Ray Rice was suspended and eventually cut. Pierce started the first two games, but has seen his playing time decrease considerably since then.

He has 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries. Forsett has emerged as the team's starting running back, with 571 rushing yards on 104 carries.

The first half of the season hasn't gone the way Pierce anticipated, but he said that "of course" he's still confident he can play a big role for the offense down the stretch.