Best Moments From Day 2 at the Pro Bowl

Jan 23, 2020 at 05:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012320_Day2ProBowl
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram II and S Earl Thomas III pose for a picture after Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Fla.

The warm weather finally arrived at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, but let's be honest, these guys were having fun no matter what.

Here are the best moments from Day 2:

Matthew Judon came out to practice with his one-of-a-kind Taco Bell cleats.

Lamar Jackson is still the apple of everyone's eye.

It was photo day and the 12 Ravens, plus coaches, pretty much took over the thing. Now you see why they're calling it the "Ravens Bowl."

Judon got some lessons from perhaps the best pass rusher in the game – Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Miller, 30, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ, so yeah, he knows a thing or two.

It's fun to watch the guys having a good time and all, but seeing some of the game's greats sharing actual football knowledge is pretty special too. Just leave Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt out next time.

The best highlight (surprise, surprise) came from Jackson when he hit the crossbar with a throw from 50 yards out. We don't know if he won the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (tune in tonight at 9 p.m. on ESPN), but this won the week.

Turns out, Lamar didn't just do this once. He did it TWICE.

We found one of the biggest Marlon Humphrey fans out there. Gotta rep the fans who update their jerseys when there's a number change.

The Ravens keep cozying up to Titans running back Derrick Henry, which just feels kind of weird after what he did to Baltimore in the divisional playoff loss. That's Humphrey's father, Bobby Humphrey, with Henry.

Once again, it was a family affair. This honestly couldn't get any cuter.

Last but not least, we got to the bottom of yesterday's mystery.

