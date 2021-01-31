Best Moments From Last Year's Epic Ravens-Filled Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl was among the many, many things COVID-19 has ruined, but that won't stop us from having fun reminiscing.
The Ravens have seven Pro Bowlers this year: Marlon Humphrey, Justin Tucker, Calais Campbell, Matthew Judon, Patrick Ricard, Orlando Brown Jr. and Morgan Cox.
Last year, however, was a real party with a whopping 13 Ravens making it and 12 in attendance (Marcus Peters opted out).
The group was led by soon-to-be league MVP Lamar Jackson, who took center stage among the game's biggest stars. Even Drew Brees' kid wanted his autograph. Lamar did him one better by also warming up with him before practice.
Lamar loves the kids …
Lamar also put on a show after practice by hitting the crossbar with a throw from 50 yards away – twice!
While Lamar was throwing dimes, Marlon Humphrey … was not.
Titans running back Derrick Henry is the master of the stiff-arm, but he wanted tips from Lamar when it came to juke moves.
It wasn't all rainbows and sunshine for Lamar though. He did get embroiled in an investigative report about whether he broke Ronnie Stanley's sunglasses.
Matthew Judon made his Pro Bowl entrance with some swaggy cleats. Remember his "Body by Taco Bell" line from last year?!
Justin Tucker wasn't about to be outshined, so he hit a 70-yard field goal at the end of practice.
And a 60-yarder with Mark Ingram holding.
When it came to the actual game, the Ravens did not stop entertaining.
First, Lamar lit up the scoreboard with a pair of first half touchdown passes.
Then he became the AFC's water boy.
Lamar felt bad about Peters not being there to join the fun, so he FaceTimed him from the sideline.
Meanwhile, Mark Andrews went off with nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
And at the end, Lamar and future teammate Calais Campbell were named the game's Offensive and Defensive MVPs.