Best Moments From Last Year's Epic Ravens-Filled Pro Bowl

Jan 31, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

013121-Lamar
Logan Bowles/NFL
QB Lamar Jackson

The Pro Bowl was among the many, many things COVID-19 has ruined, but that won't stop us from having fun reminiscing.

The Ravens have seven Pro Bowlers this year: Marlon Humphrey, Justin Tucker, Calais Campbell, Matthew Judon, Patrick Ricard, Orlando Brown Jr. and Morgan Cox.

Last year, however, was a real party with a whopping 13 Ravens making it and 12 in attendance (Marcus Peters opted out).

The group was led by soon-to-be league MVP Lamar Jackson, who took center stage among the game's biggest stars. Even Drew Brees' kid wanted his autograph. Lamar did him one better by also warming up with him before practice.

Lamar loves the kids …

Lamar also put on a show after practice by hitting the crossbar with a throw from 50 yards away – twice!

While Lamar was throwing dimes, Marlon Humphrey … was not.

Titans running back Derrick Henry is the master of the stiff-arm, but he wanted tips from Lamar when it came to juke moves.

It wasn't all rainbows and sunshine for Lamar though. He did get embroiled in an investigative report about whether he broke Ronnie Stanley's sunglasses.

Matthew Judon made his Pro Bowl entrance with some swaggy cleats. Remember his "Body by Taco Bell" line from last year?!

Justin Tucker wasn't about to be outshined, so he hit a 70-yard field goal at the end of practice.

And a 60-yarder with Mark Ingram holding.

When it came to the actual game, the Ravens did not stop entertaining.

First, Lamar lit up the scoreboard with a pair of first half touchdown passes.

Then he became the AFC's water boy.

Lamar felt bad about Peters not being there to join the fun, so he FaceTimed him from the sideline.

Meanwhile, Mark Andrews went off with nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

And at the end, Lamar and future teammate Calais Campbell were named the game's Offensive and Defensive MVPs.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens don't have a decision to make on Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has trust in Nick Boyle. One under-the-radar solution at outside linebacker.
news

Ravens Sign Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The veteran safety and special teamer brings depth to Baltimore's secondary.
news

SociaLight: Matthew Judon Unboxes His Pro Bowl Swag 

Even though the Pro Bowl itself is all virtual, the guys are still getting all their cool gear.
news

Tight End Could Be Another Avenue for Upgrading Passing Attack

The Ravens will be on the lookout for a third tight end to compliment Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.
news

David Culley: 'Honesty' Is What I Carry on From John Harbaugh

In his first press conference as head coach of the Houston Texans, former Ravens assistant coach David Culley thanked John Harbaugh for being a friend and mentor.
news

Ravens Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension With Nick Boyle

Baltimore is keeping tight end Nick Boyle through the 2023 season, showing their commitment after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
news

Senior Bowl Prospects Who Stood Out at Practice

NFL draft prospects arrived at the Senior Bowl this week, hoping to impress during practices leading up to Saturday's game in Mobile. Here are some of the week's standouts.
news

Late for Work 1/29: Could Deshaun Watson End Up in the AFC North?

This offseason is pivotal for Lamar Jackson. Tony Siragusa reveals what he said to Raiders owner Al Davis after the 2000 AFC Championship Game.
news

Offensive Line Is a 'Major Focal Point,' But How Much Investment Is Needed? 

The Ravens' offensive line found its rhythm late in the season despite losing franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley. But are more resources needed on the interior?
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver and Pass Rusher Are Popular Picks

Wide receiver and pass rusher are the two most popular picks for the Ravens as the first batch of mock drafts are rolled out.
news

Late for Work 1/28: The Ravens May Already Have a No. 1 Wide Receiver

Should the Ravens pursue Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas if he's on the trade block? Why the Texans are reportedly hiring David Culley as head coach. Zach Orr reportedly interviewing for Jaguars job.

Advertising