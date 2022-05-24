Biggest Ravens Storylines Heading Into OTAs

The loaded tight end corps

Nick Boyle never looked 100 percent after he returned from knee surgery last season, but he's had a few months to get healthier and his elite blocking ability is a key to Baltimore's attack. Meanwhile, the Ravens doubled-down in the draft by taking two tight ends in the fourth round – Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. Both must prove they can contribute immediately, but they could find roles as rookies because the Ravens love using multiple tight end packages. The Ravens got their first daily look at Mark Andrews during OTAs in 2018, which began his NFL journey to becoming an All-Pro tight end.

The defensive line welcomes new and returning faces

The Ravens re-signed Calais Campbell and brought back Michael Pierce and Brent Urban, but veteran Derek Wolfe (back/hip) missed all of last season and the Ravens went into the offseason wanting to get younger up front. Plenty of young linemen who could use OTAs as a springboard into 2020, including Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, third-round pick Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack and Khalil McKenzie.

Young cornerbacks getting up to speed