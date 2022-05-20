Sam Koch Wants to Help Jordan Stout Be the 'Best Punter This League Has Seen'

The Ravens view Stout as a punter with special talent and he immediately caught the attention of Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome at the Senior Bowl.

"Every kicker is different, everyone has different technique, but what you look for is that explosiveness in their body and on contact, and he has that when he's punting the ball – you can hear it and feel it and see it," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said.

"We were at the Senior Bowl, and I was sitting there with Ozzie before practice one day, and he was like, 'He might be the best player on the field.' He's just banging balls, and it just jumps off his foot."

Stout said he knew the Ravens were interested before the draft, and he knows that holding will be a key part of his role. Koch was a terrific holder for Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.

Koch said he's already begun working with Stout on his punting and holding technique.

"As a player, trying to be a leader in any way that I can to help out our teammates was something I really enjoyed," Koch said.