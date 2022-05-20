Sam Koch Wants to Help Jordan Stout Be the 'Best Punter This League Has Seen'

Sam Koch is showing once again that he's the ultimate team guy.
When the greatest punter in Ravens history announced his retirement Thursday after 16 seasons, it was also announced Koch would join the coaching staff as a special teams consultant.
He will work closely with rookie punter Jordan Stout, giving Koch an opportunity to share his expertise with an athletic fourth-round pick from Penn State who has the potential to be Baltimore's next great punter.
Koch was emotional about retiring, but he's excited to help the Ravens in a new capacity. Koch isn't just passing the baton. He'll be passing along his wisdom.
"First and foremost, I'm just excited to work with Jordan," Koch said. "We're going to try to make him the next best punter of the Ravens and do everything we can to make him the best punter in the league.
"I'm going to try to teach him everything I have. I'm going to put everything I have into making him the best punter this league has seen."
Stout shared on Twitter that he looks forward to being mentored by Koch.
When the Ravens made Stout the first punter selected in this year's draft, Koch accepted that his legendary tenure as Baltimore's punter would likely end.
After conversations with General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton, Koch was offered a new role in which he could mentor Stout and help the Ravens win games.
"I have no doubt that I can punt in this league, still," Koch said. "Through this whole thing, I was very fortunate to have Eric and John call me the day of the draft and notify me that they were possibly taking another punter. And I knew this time was going to come to an end. Me and my wife had had many talks, but I appreciate them giving me that call.
"I remember saying to them, I was like, 'Look, this is a business decision, and this is your business. You guys have to do what you think is best for the Ravens.' So, they made their decision, and at that point, I think I knew. My time was over, and it's OK. I am very excited for my next chapter in life, and all I can do is be very appreciative of the way they handled it."
The Ravens view Stout as a punter with special talent and he immediately caught the attention of Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome at the Senior Bowl.
"Every kicker is different, everyone has different technique, but what you look for is that explosiveness in their body and on contact, and he has that when he's punting the ball – you can hear it and feel it and see it," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said.
"We were at the Senior Bowl, and I was sitting there with Ozzie before practice one day, and he was like, 'He might be the best player on the field.' He's just banging balls, and it just jumps off his foot."
Stout said he knew the Ravens were interested before the draft, and he knows that holding will be a key part of his role. Koch was a terrific holder for Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.
Koch said he's already begun working with Stout on his punting and holding technique.
"As a player, trying to be a leader in any way that I can to help out our teammates was something I really enjoyed," Koch said.
"It is kind of a natural progression to be able to start that, because I really enjoy helping out the younger generation improve in sports and to become the better player that they want to be."