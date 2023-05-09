Biggest Takeaways From Eric DeCosta's Draft Review

On drafting LB Trenton Simpson in the third round:

The Ravens liked their options in the third round, but they started flying off the board. Some players at positions of need (other than wide receiver) who went before Simpson at No. 86 were cornerback Garrett Williams (No. 72), defensive end Zach Harrison (No. 75), linebacker Marte Mapu (No. 76), defensive end Byron Young (No. 77), outside linebacker D.J. Johnson (No. 80), defensive end YaYa Diaby (No. 82), cornerback Riley Moss (No. 83), inside linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85). The Ravens took Simpson because he was the best player available, not because they were looking to replace Patrick Queen.

"People want to jump to conclusions [and say], 'Oh he's going to replace Patrick.' I can tell you this. Patrick Queen had a helluva year last year. Patrick Queen is a very talented, in my mind, Pro Bowl-type linebacker. He's going to have a great year this year. We want Patrick Queen on this team, we want to keep him on this team. We will, at some point, try to get him signed, hopefully, to an extension if we can. The fifth-year option was something that was more based on business and the salary-cap economics than actually Patrick Queen and his performance and what he does as a player. He's a difference-maker for us. When we had Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last year over the last half of the season, we had a chance to see how dominant our defense could be. The appealing thing is getting Trenton in here with everything he can do as a blitzer, on third downs, off the edge, his special teams ability. It's really just us adding another fast, physical, smart linebacker to the mix and giving us a chance on defense to be the best that we can be."