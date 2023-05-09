Late for Work 5/9: Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: 'Without Question' Lamar Jackson Will Have His Best Season

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: 'Without Question' Lamar Jackson Will Have His Best Season

When Lamar Jackson said last week that he wants to throw for 6,000 yards this season — something that's never been done — he was probably just caught up in the excitement of having an upgraded corps of wide receivers. His enthusiasm is understandable, though.

When Jackson was the unanimous league MVP in 2019, Ravens starting wide receivers Marquise Brown and Willie Snead combined for just 923 yards. With the offseason additions of former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers, and veteran Nelson Agholor, Jackson's ceiling in 2023 is through the roof, according to ESPN analyst and former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"Without question," Tannebaum said when asked if Jackson will have the best season of his career. "This is by far his best group. And even if Odell Beckham Jr. is a 'B', Zay Flowers is an emerging rookie, and Nelson Agholor is a dependable veteran, that is hugely better than it's ever been. And we're not even talking about Rashod Bateman if he comes back from injury.