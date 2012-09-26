Bill Belichick Fined $50,000 For Grabbing Official

Sep 26, 2012 at 06:58 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick has been fined $50,000 for grabbing an official's arm as he ran off the field following Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Ravens, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Belichick confronted the official after Justin Tucker's 27-yard field goal gave the Ravens the win as time expired. The kick was close to being wide right, but the ball was above the upright, making it a non-reviewable call.

Belichick said that he was looking for an explanation from the official, and grabbed him because he wasn't able to get his attention.

"When the game was over, I went out and I was really looking for an explanation from the officials as to whether or not the play was under review," Belichick said on Monday. "I did try to get the official's attention as he was coming off the field to ask that, but I really wasn't able to do that."

While the league fined Belichick, it **did not issue a fine to Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh** for bumping an official during the fourth quarter. Harbaugh inadvertently bumped an official as he was trying to signal for a timeout and was issued a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens' Playoff Picture After Beating 49ers

The Ravens have a 97% chance of winning the AFC North and 74% chance of a first-round bye, per ESPN Analytics.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. 49ers

Kyle Hamilton shined again when faced with his stiffest challenge. Jadeveon Clowney had his best game of the season. Lamar Jackson led the way offensively.
news

What the 49ers Said After Their MNF Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are not demoralized. Nick Bosa called Lamar Jackson 'super impressive.'
news

Late for Work: Ravens Are Clearly the Best Team in Football

Lamar Jackson is the resounding MVP favorite. Offensive line showed out vs. 49ers pass rushers.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco-Amari Cooper Connection Has Browns on Verge of Postseason 

Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for Steelers in Week 17 if Kenny Pickett isn't ready. Being winless (0-5) in the division could cost Cincinnati a playoff spot. 
news

Lamar Jackson Has an MVP Performance in San Francisco

Lamar Jackson turned in another spectacular game while Brock Purdy, who led the MVP race, threw four interceptions.
news

Ravens Defense Feasts With Five Interceptions vs. 49ers

With five interceptions against the 49ers, Baltimore's defense feasted on takeaways to frustrate one of the NFL's most potent attacks.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Handling the 49ers on Christmas

Don't disrespect the Ravens. Baltimore's defense is making a big splash. The regular-season missing isn't over.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Felt 'Disrespected' By Mike Florio's 49ers Prediction

NBC Sports' Mike Florio said the 49ers were going to 'kick the s--- out of' the Ravens leading up to Baltimore's 33-19 win.
news

Kyle Hamilton Injures Knee in Fourth Quarter vs. 49ers

Kyle Hamilton grabbed for his left knee after tackling Brandon Aiyuk.
news

Kyle Hamilton Nabs Two Interceptions on Christmas

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton got two interceptions in the first half on Brock Purdy.
news

Lamar Jackson Tripped in End Zone By Referee for Safety

Lamar Jackson fled backwards trying to get away from a sack and ended up tripping over a referee in the end zone.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising