Bill Belichick Fined $50,000 For Grabbing Official

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick has been fined $50,000 for grabbing an official's arm as he ran off the field following Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Ravens, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Belichick confronted the official after Justin Tucker's 27-yard field goal gave the Ravens the win as time expired. The kick was close to being wide right, but the ball was above the upright, making it a non-reviewable call.

Belichick said that he was looking for an explanation from the official, and grabbed him because he wasn't able to get his attention.

"When the game was over, I went out and I was really looking for an explanation from the officials as to whether or not the play was under review," Belichick said on Monday. "I did try to get the official's attention as he was coming off the field to ask that, but I really wasn't able to do that."