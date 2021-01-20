Bills Mafia's Donations Nearing Half a Million in Support of Lamar Jackson, Blessings in a Backpack

What started as a single Bills fan's idea to support the injured Lamar Jackson by helping his favorite charity has morphed into a massive fundraiser.

Bills Mafia, now with the support of Chiefs fans, has raised nearly half a million dollars for Louisville's chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. As of Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m., there were 16,350 donors and $445,500 raised.

On Monday, Bills Mafia challenged the Chiefs Kingdom to help them surpass $500,000 before Sunday's AFC Championship game. If they do so, it would help provide 125,000 hunger-free weekends for kids experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations have mostly come from Bills fans, but the organization's website said many have also come from other NFL teams' fans and others who "don't like football but are inspired" by the movement.