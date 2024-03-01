Blake Corum Likes Idea of Going From Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh

If the Ravens draft Michigan running back Blake Corum, he'll be returning to familiar territory.
Corum played high school football at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore and rushed for 1,438 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior when he was named Maryland's Gatorade Player of the Year.
After helping the Wolverines win the National Championship with Jim Harbaugh in January, Corum could be on the short list of running backs the Ravens are targeting in this year's draft. Corum has already been coached by Jim, who left Michigan last month to become the Chargers' head coach. Now Corum thinks it would be cool to play for his brother, Head Coach John Harbaugh, and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl.
"It'd be great. I believe they're probably similar in ways," Corum said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You know how the Harbaughs are. Great people, down to earth, good coaches, players' coaches. If I got the chance to play for Coach John Harbaugh, that'd be great."
Corum was Michigan's bell-cow running back the past three years, amassing a whopping 56 rushing touchdowns. With Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins pending free agents, and Keaton Mitchell recovering from knee surgery, the Ravens will be addressing the running back room this offseason Corum's ability to slither through holes and bounce outside could be a nice addition to Baltimore's backfield.
However, Corum said he'll bring more than just talent to the team that drafts him. He plans to bring a championship mentality and said he's willing to fill whatever role is necessary to achieve that goal.
"Doing whatever I can to win, bringing that mindset whether I've got to play special teams, get five carries a game, 20 carries, whatever we need to win a Super Bowl, that's what I'm bringing to the team," Corum said.
Receivers Light Up When Talking About Playing With Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson's stature as the two-time MVP is resonating with wide receivers at the Combine who are thinking about their NFL destination.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman is a 6-foot-5 target who the Ravens might covet to be a big-bodied target for Jackson. Coleman, who said he had a "great" meeting with the Ravens in Indianapolis, believes he'd be a perfect fit working with Baltimore's other receivers.
"I would be grateful for that," Coleman said. "And if they bring Odell (Beckham Jr.) back, that would be even better. That's a great guy to learn from. I don't even see him as a vet. He's still legit in my eyes. To be able to play with him, Lamar, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, that would be a dream."
Xavier Worthy of Texas is a speed receiver who had 75 catches for 1,014 yards last year, and believes he would capitalize on Jackson's ability to extend plays.
"Being with Lamar, his ability to escape in the pocket, I think that'd be great to be in a scramble drill with him," Worthy said. "I think that'd be amazing."
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and Adonai Mitchell of Texas said they also met with the Ravens at the Combine.
Ladd McConkey Eyes Reunion With Todd Monken
The Ravens could elect to spend a Day 3 pick on a possession receiver like Ladd McConkey of Georgia, who had 30 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns. There is a wide variety of receivers in this year's draft, and McConkey is a target who can work the slot and use his quick change of direction to help move the chains.
McConkey would love to reunite with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, after winning two national championships with Monken before he left for Baltimore.
"He was a great coach, he did a lot for me, he gave me a chance," McConkey said. "We won two natty's together. It was a special time. To be able to reunite with him would be cool."