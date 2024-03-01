Blake Corum Likes Idea of Going From Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh

If the Ravens draft Michigan running back Blake Corum, he'll be returning to familiar territory.

Corum played high school football at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore and rushed for 1,438 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior when he was named Maryland's Gatorade Player of the Year.

After helping the Wolverines win the National Championship with Jim Harbaugh in January, Corum could be on the short list of running backs the Ravens are targeting in this year's draft. Corum has already been coached by Jim, who left Michigan last month to become the Chargers' head coach. Now Corum thinks it would be cool to play for his brother, Head Coach John Harbaugh, and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl.

"It'd be great. I believe they're probably similar in ways," Corum said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You know how the Harbaughs are. Great people, down to earth, good coaches, players' coaches. If I got the chance to play for Coach John Harbaugh, that'd be great."

Corum was Michigan's bell-cow running back the past three years, amassing a whopping 56 rushing touchdowns. With Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins pending free agents, and Keaton Mitchell recovering from knee surgery, the Ravens will be addressing the running back room this offseason Corum's ability to slither through holes and bounce outside could be a nice addition to Baltimore's backfield.

However, Corum said he'll bring more than just talent to the team that drafts him. He plans to bring a championship mentality and said he's willing to fill whatever role is necessary to achieve that goal.