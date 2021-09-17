Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

Get to Third Down, Get Off the Field

Baltimore's defense did a decent job against Kansas City on third down during close losses in 2018 and 2019, as the Chiefs converted on just 11 of 25 third-down situations. But last year when Kansas City raced to a 27-10 halftime lead and went on to a 34-20 victory, the Chiefs were 10 for 13 converting on third down.

Mahomes consistently found favorable matchups, whether it was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire matched against a linebacker or All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce matched against virtually anyone.

Kelce is a matchup nightmare for any opponent, which is why he has five straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving. But somehow, whether it requires double-teaming Kelce on third down or using a defensive back to shadow Helaire, the Ravens have to get the Chiefs into third-down situations, then make a play to get their defense off the field. Martindale knows it won't be easy.

"I think their offense is one of the best offenses, if not the best offense, in the league," Martindale said.

All-Pro corner Marlon Humphrey has seen other teams beat the Chiefs. He wants the Ravens to know that feeling. Mahomes does things that other quarterbacks can't, but he also takes chances that other quarterbacks won't. When Mahomes makes a mistake, or gives the Ravens' defense an opportunity to take the football, Humphrey says it will be crucial for the defense to capitalize.