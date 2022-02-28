Late for Work 2/28: Blockbuster Trade Scenario Has Ravens Acquiring Amari Cooper 

Blockbuster Trade Scenario Has Ravens Acquiring Amari Cooper for Marcus Peters

Trading for Marcus Peters during the 2019 season has paid huge dividends for the Ravens. Could the All-Pro cornerback now be on the other end of a trade involving the Ravens?

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine proposed a blockbuster deal that has the Ravens trading Peters and a 2022 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

"The Baltimore Ravens could use a proven No. 1 receiver," Ballentine wrote. "Marquise Brown needed 146 targets just to crack 1,000 yards this past season, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman still has a lot to prove after a 515-yard campaign in his rookie year."

After gaining 1,000-plus receiving yards in five of his first six seasons, Cooper finished with 865 yards this past season. His 68 receptions were the second-lowest of his career, although he equaled his career high with eight touchdown catches.

Ballentine said that the deal makes financial sense for both teams.

"The Cowboys have Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson set to hit free agency. CeeDee Lamb is now the team's top receiver, while Amari Cooper's $22 million cap hit doesn't make sense and will make it difficult to retain either," Ballentine wrote. "Per Over The Cap, trading Cooper would cost them $6 million in dead cap but free up $16 million.

"Trading Peters would cost the Ravens $5.5 million in dead cap but save $10 million. Dallas could then work out an extension that would soften that $10 million cap hit and still have money to put toward retaining Gallup or Wilson."

Ballentine added that Anthony Averett would be a worthy replacement for Peters. Averett, 27, is a pending free agent.

Peters, who has a cap hit of $15 million in 2022, is often mentioned as a candidate to either be cut or traded, but General Manager Eric DeCosta said recently that he "loves" Peters and expects him to be back.

My take: Even if DeCosta were open to trading Peters, Ballentine's proposal isn't a great deal for the Ravens.

Cooper is a talented player who would make any offense better, but DeCosta has said that he's comfortable with the team's wide receivers, and the Ravens have arguably the best pass-catching tight end in Mark Andrews. The Ravens have more pressing needs.

Moreover, the Ravens sorely missed Peters' ball-hawking ability this past season. Peters, who missed all 2021 after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason, said he expects to be back on the field in June or July.