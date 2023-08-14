Tyus Bowser Expected Back in Time for Week 1; Pepe Williams Undergoing Ankle Surgery

Tyus Bowser Expected Back Before the Start of Season

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is expected to be ready to go for the start of the regular season, Head Coach John Harbaugh said after Monday's practice.

Bowser has not practiced yet this offseason as he's been dealing with a knee issue. Harbaugh described it Monday as an "agitated knee."

"They are being cautious, I will say," Harbaugh said. "They did say today – his knee looked the best that it's looked [when it comes to] swelling, things like that. I know he'll be back for the season, but I know as well as you can know, there's not a serious problem in there. It's just getting right for him to play at his highest level."

Bowser is a key piece in the Ravens' front seven as the projected starting SAM linebacker on the team’s first depth chart. He was sidelined for the first eight games of last season as he returned from his 2021 Achilles tear.

Bowser logged 13 tackles and 2.0 sacks in nine games (four starts). His abilities as a pass rusher (career-high seven sacks in 2021) and in pass coverage make him a versatile and critical piece of Baltimore's defense.

Pepe Williams Is Undergoing Another Ankle Surgery

Ravens second-year cornerback Pepe Williams is undergoing a second surgery to his ankle, Harbaugh announced Monday. It's not a season-ending surgery, but it will delay Williams' start to the season.

Harbaugh estimated that Williams could possibly return in October.

"What happened is, the screw in there, it caused the bone to crack a little bit – the screw that was in the surgery – and that's something that does happen sometimes, we were told," Harbaugh said. "So, that's where he's at, unfortunately for him and for us in that sense."

Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is "real close" to coming back, however. Armour-Davis has been out since last Thursday with an undisclosed injury and didn't suit up for the preseason opener.

Considering he's competing for the No. 2 starting cornerback job, it would be great news if Armour-Davis is back on the field for Tuesday and Wednesday's joint practices with the Washington Commanders.

Harbaugh said veteran Arthur Maulet (hamstring) is also "really close" to returning, but that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) is not as close to returning as Armour-Davis.

The Ravens claimed cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers to add more depth in the cornerback room.

Tyler Huntley Is Dealing With a Hamstring Tweak

The Ravens had a couple minor injuries coming out of the preseason opener.

Harbaugh said backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a hamstring tweak and wide receiver James Proche II has a contusion in his hip/lower back area.

While Proche could return to practice tomorrow, Huntley is going to be sidelined for longer.

"The thing about the hamstring is you don't want to redo it," Harbaugh said. "You don't want to reinjure it. We really have been really cautious with the hamstrings of late, [and] we'll probably continue that trend."

The Ravens have a week until their next preseason game against the Commanders on Aug. 21.

Commanders Players Meeting With Ravens Before Joint Practices

The Commanders are heading into town this evening before the pair of joint practices, which kick off Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Harbaugh said he and Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera have "talked extensively about the practices and the practice schedule and the format and the tempos and all of those things, and we're all on the same page."

Harbaugh said it's typical for players from the opposing team to also speak ahead of time to the Ravens about expectations and build a plan.

Considering that established starters are not playing in the preseason, they will get a lot of action in the joint practices against the Commanders. Harbaugh said, "it's going to be an intense practice."