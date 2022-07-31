Practice Report: Brandon Stephens Stands Out at Stadium Practice

Players and fans look forward to training camp practices at M&T Bank Stadium, and Saturday night's two-hour session produced standout performances from several players.

One player who left a positive impression on Head Coach John Harbaugh was second-year defensive back Brandon Stephens. Continuing his strong training camp playing both cornerback and safety, Stephens deflected two passes and continued to make it difficult for receivers to gain separation. Harbaugh took note of Stephens' technique when he broke up a pass intended for James Proche II.

"He's been doing great," Harbaugh said. He's been playing everything. I thought he had a really nice play on an out route; you saw him breaking that out and breaking [up] the pass to James Proche [II]. He's done a good job."

With Marcus Peters still recovering from a knee injury, Stephens has gotten plenty of reps and he's making the most of them.

"I working every position – nickel, corner, safety – just trying to get a better feel for each one. It's based on packages. Certain packages I'll be at safety, others nickel, others corner. I'm enjoying it."

Here are some other observations from Saturday's stadium practice: