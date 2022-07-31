Practice Report: Brandon Stephens Stands Out at Stadium Practice

Players and fans look forward to training camp practices at M&T Bank Stadium, and Saturday night's two-hour session produced standout performances from several players.
One player who left a positive impression on Head Coach John Harbaugh was second-year defensive back Brandon Stephens. Continuing his strong training camp playing both cornerback and safety, Stephens deflected two passes and continued to make it difficult for receivers to gain separation. Harbaugh took note of Stephens' technique when he broke up a pass intended for James Proche II.
"He's been doing great," Harbaugh said. He's been playing everything. I thought he had a really nice play on an out route; you saw him breaking that out and breaking [up] the pass to James Proche [II]. He's done a good job."
With Marcus Peters still recovering from a knee injury, Stephens has gotten plenty of reps and he's making the most of them.
"I working every position – nickel, corner, safety – just trying to get a better feel for each one. It's based on packages. Certain packages I'll be at safety, others nickel, others corner. I'm enjoying it."
Here are some other observations from Saturday's stadium practice:
- Proche had another strong practice performance, getting the best of cornerback Kevon Seymour for a long touchdown catch.
- Justin Tucker received one of the loudest ovations of the night when he drilled a 60-yard field goal.
- Rookie punter Jordan Stout was also impressive during the early portion of practice, sticking two punts from midfield that landed inside the five-yard line. Stout has a booming leg, but showed he can finesse kicks as well.
- Even when covered tightly, Rashod Bateman continued to make plays. His best catch was a deep pass from Jackson that Keven Seymour couldn't prevent, even after getting a piece of the ball.
- Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones pushed his way into the backfield on several reps and had his best practice of camp.
- Mark Andrews dominated the final portion of the night, being targeted often and getting open regardless of who defended him. The All-Pro tight end looked in midseason form.
- Jaylon Moore made a leaping grab in the end zone on a long pass and ran routes with confidence, continuing his bid to make the roster as the No. 5 wide receiver.
- Isaiah Likely also made a leaping grab that had rookie cornerback Damarion Williams shaking his head when he couldn't break it up. Likely's 6-foot-4 frame is making him a friendly target for quarterbacks.