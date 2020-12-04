Brandon Williams, Anthony Averett Return to Ravens Practice

Dec 04, 2020 at 04:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120420-Williams-Averett

The Ravens are getting some players back at just the right time heading into Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and needing to go on a run to make the playoffs.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) practiced for the first time in weeks. He suffered an ankle injury early in the Ravens' loss in New England on Nov. 15. It's been proven over the years that the Ravens defense is much stronger with its run stuffing Pro Bowler in the middle.

Cornerback Anthony Averett and wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore also returned to the practice field Friday. They were designated for return from injured reserve, but have not yet been activated to the 53-man roster. They'll have a chance to prove they're ready for game action this week.

Averett was placed on IR on Oct. 22 following a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he suffered a "slight fracture" in the clavicle/shoulder area. His return would be big for Baltimore considering veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh. He did not return to the game and did not practice Friday.

Heading into a critical game against the Cowboys, the Ravens could use more help on the defensive line and at cornerback. Defensive end Calais Campbell is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Behind Pro Bowl starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, free-agent additions Tramon Williams and Davontae Harris had to step up against the Steelers.

The greatest strength of the Cowboys offense may lie at wide receiver with Amari Cooper (848 receiving yards, three touchdowns), Michael Gallup (538 yards, one TD), and rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb (650 yards, four TDs). Running back Ezekiel Elliott has the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (707).

Baltimore could also use help on special teams with so many players currently sidelined and Moore is one of the best in the business. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7 with a thigh injury.

Related Content

news

Robert Griffin III Placed on Injured Reserve; Trace McSorley Preparing to Start

With Lamar Jackson still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Trace McSorley is the only quarterback currently on the 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Activate Four From Reserve/COVID-19 List

J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Mekari, Pernell McPhee and Matt Skura have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

News & Notes: Health Updates on Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are "doing well". The Ravens are happily adjusting to a more typical practice week. Patrick Queen doesn't worry about hitting a rookie wall.
news

Honor Rows: Baltimore Beyond Plastic

Baltimore Beyond Plastic is a youth-led, action-oriented organization striving to reduce plastic pollution in Baltimore and dedicated to merging public health, environmental advocacy and legislation to change the world.
news

The Unseen Struggle of the Ravens' COVID-19 Outbreak

It's about more than just players missing games. The Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak has a wider-reaching personal impact.
news

Late for Work 12/4: Could Trace McSorley Become Lamar Jackson's Main Backup?

Marlon Humphrey is 'as good as there is' in the NFL. Ravens' most likely path ahead is to the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
news

News & Notes: Return of COVID List Players Will Be 'Medical Decisions'

RG3 was determined to play after his hamstring injury. Rising up in the red zone defensively has been a point of emphasis for the Ravens. Returning to a normal practice schedule will be welcomed.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys

The Ravens did not practice Thursday, but here's an estimation of who would have taken the field.
news

Ravens Show Depth of Roster After COVID-19 Call-Ups

The lineup shuffling due to COVID-19 has forced given some backup players larger roles that they have embraced. 
news

What the Steelers Said After Close Win Over Ravens

The Steelers were happy to win but frustrated with their performance, calling it a JV performance against a JV Ravens squad.
news

Late for Work 12/3: 'Team That Played the Best Did Not Win … Steelers Got Away With One'

Trace McSorley and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown provide a spark late in the game. Trash talk after another close Ravens-Steelers game.

Advertising