Brandon Williams, Anthony Averett Return to Ravens Practice

The Ravens are getting some players back at just the right time heading into Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and needing to go on a run to make the playoffs.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) practiced for the first time in weeks. He suffered an ankle injury early in the Ravens' loss in New England on Nov. 15. It's been proven over the years that the Ravens defense is much stronger with its run stuffing Pro Bowler in the middle.

Cornerback Anthony Averett and wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore also returned to the practice field Friday. They were designated for return from injured reserve, but have not yet been activated to the 53-man roster. They'll have a chance to prove they're ready for game action this week.

Averett was placed on IR on Oct. 22 following a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he suffered a "slight fracture" in the clavicle/shoulder area. His return would be big for Baltimore considering veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh. He did not return to the game and did not practice Friday.

Heading into a critical game against the Cowboys, the Ravens could use more help on the defensive line and at cornerback. Defensive end Calais Campbell is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Behind Pro Bowl starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, free-agent additions Tramon Williams and Davontae Harris had to step up against the Steelers.

The greatest strength of the Cowboys offense may lie at wide receiver with Amari Cooper (848 receiving yards, three touchdowns), Michael Gallup (538 yards, one TD), and rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb (650 yards, four TDs). Running back Ezekiel Elliott has the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (707).