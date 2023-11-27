The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Win in Los Angeles

Yes, Baltimore's Defense Can Close Out Games

In all three of their losses this season, the Ravens lost a lead they sustained entering the fourth quarter and Herbert is a dangerous quarterback. When he connected with tight end Gerald Everett for a 3-yard touchdown pass to pull the Chargers to within 13-10 with 8:32 left, this had the feel of another game that could get away from Baltimore, especially after Justin Tucker missed a field goal that kept the Chargers just three points behind with 2:57 left to play.

However, Baltimore's defense forced the Chargers into four turnovers and stepped up big to stop the Chargers after Tucker's miss. On third-and-6, Patrick Queen broke up Herbert's pass intended for Austin Ekeler. Then on fourth down, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald called a corner blitz that sent Arthur Maulet into the backfield untouched. Herbert was forced to throw the ball away, giving it back to Baltimore.

"You can't call a better game than he did tonight," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Macdonald.

That set the stage for Zay Flowers to ice the game by scoring on a 37-yard reverse on the next series.

The Ravens simply refused to let this game slip away.

"I think Roquan (Smith) said it - if they don't score, they don't win," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "In the fourth quarter, it's up to us to get stops and we did."