The Breakdown: Jesse Minter's First Win Shows Potential for Many More

This offense can be even more electric with fewer penalties.

The Ravens ranked up 506 yards total offense and weren't on their A-game.

That's a credit to the players and Doyle, the 30-year-old play caller who had the Colts' defense scrambling to catch up from the first possession. Baltimore's first two drives went for touchdowns, and their third drive would've ended in the end zone if new starting center Jovaughn Gwyn's holding penalty had not erased a touchdown catch by Lane.

If this was Doyle getting warmed up as a play caller, just imagine what Baltimore's offense will look when he dives deeper into his bag.

"I thought Declan – man, first NFL game, came out of the gates on fire," Minter said.

Flowers was magnificent (five catches ,150 yards, one touchdown) before he exited just before halftime. Operating outside or in the slot from a variety of formations, Flowers caught the ball in space, where his speed and run-after-catch ability took over.

But it wasn't just Flowers who hurt the Colts. It was also Henry who kept hammering away with 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns while climbing up the record books. It was Jackson, too, who passed for 324 yards, threw a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, completed passes to eight different receivers, and escaped from pressure in the pocket as only he can.

Doyle delivered on his promise to hunt explosive plays in this offense, and the Ravens found them.

However, the Ravens had 10 penalties for 86 yards, and the majority came on offense. Even for Game 1 in a new system, there were too many miscues, particularly against Baltimore's offensive line.