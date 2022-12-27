BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Ravens will welcome BRELAND to M&T Bank Stadium to play at halftime of "Sunday Night Football" against the Steelers.
The American singer and songwriter has a unique blend of country, rap, R&B, gospel, and soul. His 2019 single "My Truck" went platinum and his debut studio album "Cross Country" was released in September.
The Ravens-Steelers rivalry will be back on primetime at 8:20 p.m. ET after it was previously scheduled for two 1 p.m. kickoffs this season.
Pittsburgh's playoff hopes may still be alive. While the Ravens have punched their playoff ticket, they would claim the AFC North title with wins in their final two regular-season games.