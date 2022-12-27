BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

Dec 27, 2022 at 03:17 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122722-Breland
Amy Harris/Baltimore Ravens Photos
BRELAND performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn.

The Ravens will welcome BRELAND to M&T Bank Stadium to play at halftime of "Sunday Night Football" against the Steelers.

The American singer and songwriter has a unique blend of country, rap, R&B, gospel, and soul. His 2019 single "My Truck" went platinum and his debut studio album "Cross Country" was released in September.

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry will be back on primetime at 8:20 p.m. ET after it was previously scheduled for two 1 p.m. kickoffs this season.

Pittsburgh's playoff hopes may still be alive. While the Ravens have punched their playoff ticket, they would claim the AFC North title with wins in their final two regular-season games.

Related Content

news

Josh Bynes Signed to Practice Squad

Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes has rejoined the Ravens after being signed to the practice squad.

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

Late for Work 12/27: John Harbaugh Has Achieved a 'Staggering Feat'

The difference between being the fifth seed and sixth seed in the AFC is significant. The Ravens defense has been dominant in the red zone.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh: 'We'll Just Have to See' If Lamar Jackson Practices This Week

Flex scheduling gives the Ravens a rare chance to host the Steelers in primetime. John Harbaugh praises Sammy Watkins for his playmaking and blocking. The Ravens had just one penalty against the Falcons in Week 16.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Fullback Patrick Ricard got a heavy workload. Chuck Clark got the highest grade on the defense. Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals' Starting Right Tackle Reportedly Lost for Season

Steelers will take momentum into Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Browns playing for pride after being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

news

Late for Work 12/26: 'Old School' Football Leads Ravens to Playoffs

Ravens defense quietly dominating over the second-half stretch. Pundits are concerned about the Ravens' winning formula. Will Lamar Jackson rejoin the team this week?

news

Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Ravens-Steelers game will have big implications for the AFC North.

news

What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith was not pleased with the officiating. Drake London tips his cap to Marlon Humphrey.

news

Ravens Defense Isn't Satisfied After Another Dominant Showing

Baltimore's defense had another superb performance against Atlanta, but wants to become even more dominant.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the dance, and that's what's most important. Baltimore's defense needs to keep making plays. The passing attack was good enough.

