Ravens Player Offers Fans Jersey Swap After Changing Numbers

Sep 06, 2022 at 12:17 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090622-urban
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban

Ravens fans who ordered their Brent Urban jerseys this summer won't be left looking outdated.

Urban went from No. 68 to No. 97 Monday, following roster cuts. That number was previously worn by defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.

Urban's wife, Kate, tweeted Tuesday that the couple will cover the cost of swapping jerseys for fans who now have an Urban jersey with the old number.

In his first stint with the Ravens (2014-2018), Urban wore No. 96. So even old jerseys wouldn't work anymore. Urban also wore 96 with the Titans, 92 with the Bears and 95 with the Cowboys.

Urban wasn't the only Raven to change his jersey number Monday. Undrafted rookie linebacker Josh Ross went from 46 to 51.

