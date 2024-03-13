Reports: Ravens Bringing Back Brent Urban

Brent Urban's run with the Ravens reportedly got another extension.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports that the Ravens and Urban have agreed to a deal.
Urban played in all 17 games last season and made three starts. He logged 22 tackles and a career-high three sacks, and also swatted two passes.
Urban, 32, was originally a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2014. He played his first four seasons in Baltimore, then went to Tennessee, Chicago, and Dallas before returning to the Ravens in 2022.
With the return of Michael Pierce, "The Fun Bunch" is reportedly back together, and so is the entire defensive line following Justin Madubuike's long-term extension. The only loss is Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, who became the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator.