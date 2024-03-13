 Skip to main content
Advertising

Reports: Ravens Bringing Back Brent Urban

Mar 13, 2024 at 05:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DE Brent Urban
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban

Brent Urban's run with the Ravens reportedly got another extension.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports that the Ravens and Urban have agreed to a deal.

Urban played in all 17 games last season and made three starts. He logged 22 tackles and a career-high three sacks, and also swatted two passes.

Urban, 32, was originally a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2014. He played his first four seasons in Baltimore, then went to Tennessee, Chicago, and Dallas before returning to the Ravens in 2022.

With the return of Michael Pierce, "The Fun Bunch" is reportedly back together, and so is the entire defensive line following Justin Madubuike's long-term extension. The only loss is Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, who became the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator.

Related Content

news

Malik Harrison Signs One-Year Deal With Ravens

The Ravens linebacker has become a core special teams player and versatile defender.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Expected to Release Odell Beckham Jr.

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens Release Veteran Linebacker Tyus Bowser

The Ravens reportedly save $5.5 million on the salary cap after Bowser didn't play in 2023.
news

5 Facts Ravens Fans May Not Know About Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry's high school stats are off the charts. His grandmother gave him a unique nickname. His Heisman Trophy may not have happened if he didn't listen to his mom.
news

Reports: Ravens Trading Morgan Moses to Jets

The Ravens reportedly moved up 22 spots in the fourth round and added an extra sixth-round pick.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Bring Back Jadeveon Clowney?

Will the Ravens sign a veteran guard? Will Keaton Mitchell be ready? What happened with Patrick Queen?
news

Reports: Ravens Rework Ronnie Stanley's Contract

The Ravens have reportedly lowered Ronnie Stanley's salary-cap number before today's 4 p.m. deadline.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Get A+++ for Derrick Henry Deal

Derrick Mason says Henry 'can tip the scale' for the Ravens in their Super Bowl quest. Jeff Zrebiec says Patrick Queen reportedly signing with the Steelers isn't a surprise.
news

SociaLight: Derrick Henry Plans to Take Jimmy's Seafood Up on 'Free Crabcakes for Life' Offer

The local restaurant offered Derrick Henry "free crabcakes for life" if he elected to sign with the Ravens in free agency.
news

Ravens Players React to Patrick Queen Going to Rival Steelers

The former Ravens linebacker is set to sign a three-year, reported $41 million deal with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

NFL World Reacts to Derrick Henry-Ravens Pairing

Here's what players, pundits, and more are saying about the Ravens' reported addition of RB Derrick Henry.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising