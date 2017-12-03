Breshad Perriman Inactive, Michael Campanaro Will Play

Dec 03, 2017 at 03:19 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_GamedayInactives_PerrimanCampanaro_news.jpg


The Ravens will sit wide receiver Breshad Perriman for the second time in three weeks against the Detroit Lions.

Perriman got a "reset" in the Ravens' Week 11 game in Green Bay, but was back on the field last week against the Houston Texans.

For now, it seems to be a decision mainly between Perriman and fellow wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who offers much more on special teams. Campanaro is the AFC's leading punt returner (14.7 yards per return).

Campanaro has had more production as a receiver as well with 12 catches on 17 targets for 91 yards. Perriman has seven receptions on 28 targets for 54 yards, and didn't make a catch last week on two targets, though he didn't have much of a chance at either.

It's also a decision based on the Ravens' game plan. Houston was very strong against the run, but susceptible to deep shots, making Perriman's big-play ability more valuable.

The Lions' run defense is weaker, ranking 24th in the NFL with 116.2 yards allowed per game.

Detroit has one of the best special teams units in the league, so the Ravens likely want to employ Campanaro to be able to better match them in that phase of the game.

"When we're in this type of situation, like Breshad's in, you keep preparing, you keep working hard, and almost always good things happen," Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said this week. "That's what I've told the young man."

The Ravens' other inactives are running back Terrance West, cornerback Jaylen Hill, guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), guard Maurquice Shakir and defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.

Rookie first-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, did a workout on the field before inactives were announced and looked good.

All of the Ravens' questionable players will suit up, including running back Alex Collins (calf), inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee).

The Lions, on the other hand, will be without several starters due to injury.

Starting running back Ameer Abdullah,* *starting center Travis Swanson and the league's top punt returner, Jamal Agnew, will all sit. Guard T.J. Lang, who was questionable, will play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Buccaneers: Mark Andrews Questionable, Calais Campbell Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

Rashod Bateman and Ronnie Stanley were full practice participants Wednesday and are both questionable to play.

news

Ravens Rookies Get Scare of a Lifetime at Haunted House

Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams struggled to get through Bennett's Curse in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: Could DeSean Jackson Play This Week vs. Buccaneers?

Will the Ravens continue to rotate offensive tackle snaps? Why is Pat Ricard getting more snaps than Rashod Bateman? How will the Ravens account for the Bucs' linebackers?

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Rare Uniform on Thursday Night Football

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and purple pants against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Sidelined on Short Week

Ravens ILB Josh Bynes is dealing with a quad injury and TE Mark Andrews is getting more days off.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards' power has not diminished. Patrick Queen is a run-stopping rocket. The trick play with Lamar Jackson should have been a touchdown.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards played about a third of the snaps but had his number called often. Patrick Mekari's versatility came up big. Justin Houston made the most of just 16 snaps.

news

What the Browns Said After Loss to Ravens

The Browns were not happy with the officiating. Cleveland defenders talk about their approach against Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens Win Over Browns

The Ravens found a way to win, even if it was still scary. Gus Edwards is the hammer the Ravens needed. The passing offense needs more solutions when Mark Andrews isn't it.

news

Ravens Break Out 'Brilliant' Trick Play With Mark Andrews Toss to Lamar Jackson

The Ravens practiced a toss play to Lamar Jackson for about a month before executing it against the Browns.

news

Inactives: Rashod Bateman Is Back Against Browns

Justin Houston will play after missing the past three games. Morgan Moses and Patrick Ricard will play.

Find Tickets
Advertising