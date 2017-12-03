Breshad Perriman Inactive, Michael Campanaro Will Play





The Ravens will sit wide receiver Breshad Perriman for the second time in three weeks against the Detroit Lions.

Perriman got a "reset" in the Ravens' Week 11 game in Green Bay, but was back on the field last week against the Houston Texans.

For now, it seems to be a decision mainly between Perriman and fellow wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who offers much more on special teams. Campanaro is the AFC's leading punt returner (14.7 yards per return).

Campanaro has had more production as a receiver as well with 12 catches on 17 targets for 91 yards. Perriman has seven receptions on 28 targets for 54 yards, and didn't make a catch last week on two targets, though he didn't have much of a chance at either.

It's also a decision based on the Ravens' game plan. Houston was very strong against the run, but susceptible to deep shots, making Perriman's big-play ability more valuable.

The Lions' run defense is weaker, ranking 24th in the NFL with 116.2 yards allowed per game.

Detroit has one of the best special teams units in the league, so the Ravens likely want to employ Campanaro to be able to better match them in that phase of the game.

"When we're in this type of situation, like Breshad's in, you keep preparing, you keep working hard, and almost always good things happen," Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said this week. "That's what I've told the young man."

The Ravens' other inactives are running back Terrance West, cornerback Jaylen Hill, guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), guard Maurquice Shakir and defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.

Rookie first-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, did a workout on the field before inactives were announced and looked good.

All of the Ravens' questionable players will suit up, including running back Alex Collins (calf), inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee).

The Lions, on the other hand, will be without several starters due to injury.