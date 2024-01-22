Ravens' Three AFC North Foes Could All Have New Offensive Coordinators Next Year

Callahan has been Cincinnati's offensive coordinator since 2019 and has earned a strong reputation as a quarterback guru. Before joining the Bengals, Callahan worked with Matthew Stafford at the Lions and Derek Carr at the Raiders as a quarterbacks coach. Beginning his NFL career as a young assistant with the Broncos, the 39-year-old Callahan was mentored by Peyton Manning while he was Denver's quarterback.

The Bengals have enjoyed continuity on their coaching staff since 2019 when Zac Taylor became head coach and hired Callahan and Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo. That trio has helped Cincinnati win two AFC North titles (2021 and '22) and one AFC Championship ('21). However, Callahan is drawing enough interest that he could become the first coordinator to leave Taylor's staff.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin Looking Outside for Next Offensive Coordinator, Kenny Pickett Will Start as QB1

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he will look outside the organization for the team's next offensive coordinator to replace Matt Canada, who was fired during the season. Eddie Faulkner took over as coordinator after Canada was dismissed while Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan called the plays.

"I'm looking at outside candidates," Tomlin said at his end-of-season press conference. "I'm appreciate of their efforts (Faulkner and Sullivan) for what they did for us down the stretch."

Some names being mentioned as possible targets for Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator vacancy are Eric Bieniemy, Darrell Bevel, Kliff Kingsbury, and Kellen Moore.

Tomlin said Kenny Pickett would begin the offseason as the No. 1 quarterback but would face competition for the job. Mason Rudolph, who took over at quarterback down the stretch and led the Steelers to three straight wins to make the playoffs, is a free agent.

Regardless of who plays quarterback for the Steelers next season, Tomlin envisions a more potent attack after Pittsburgh finished No. 26 in scoring.

"I want us to be versatile and dynamic," Tomlin said. "Obviously, we've got to score more points. I want to be able to keep defenses off balance. I want to utilize all that talent that we have at our disposal. I'm excited about this process and the talent pool out there based on what I've seen thus far.

"I'm really open to kind of learning through this process and then seeing what people have to say about their vision. Certainly, I have a vision of what it looks like. I'm certainly open to learning through this process."

Cleveland Browns: Ken Dorsey Reportedly Interviewed for Offensive Coordinator