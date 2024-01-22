Presented by

Ravens' Three AFC North Foes Could All Have New Offensive Coordinators Next Year

Jan 22, 2024 at 02:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Stephen Brashear/AP Photo
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Callahan will be at Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Callahan is Hot Name on Head Coach Interview Cycle

Joe Burrow has had the same offensive coordinator since he became the Bengals' starting quarterback three years ago, but that could change soon.

Brian Callahan is getting a second interview with the Titans, Panthers and Falcons to become their next head coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Callahan has been Cincinnati's offensive coordinator since 2019 and has earned a strong reputation as a quarterback guru. Before joining the Bengals, Callahan worked with Matthew Stafford at the Lions and Derek Carr at the Raiders as a quarterbacks coach. Beginning his NFL career as a young assistant with the Broncos, the 39-year-old Callahan was mentored by Peyton Manning while he was Denver's quarterback.

The Bengals have enjoyed continuity on their coaching staff since 2019 when Zac Taylor became head coach and hired Callahan and Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo. That trio has helped Cincinnati win two AFC North titles (2021 and '22) and one AFC Championship ('21). However, Callahan is drawing enough interest that he could become the first coordinator to leave Taylor's staff.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin Looking Outside for Next Offensive Coordinator, Kenny Pickett Will Start as QB1

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he will look outside the organization for the team's next offensive coordinator to replace Matt Canada, who was fired during the season. Eddie Faulkner took over as coordinator after Canada was dismissed while Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan called the plays.

"I'm looking at outside candidates," Tomlin said at his end-of-season press conference. "I'm appreciate of their efforts (Faulkner and Sullivan) for what they did for us down the stretch."

Some names being mentioned as possible targets for Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator vacancy are Eric Bieniemy, Darrell Bevel, Kliff Kingsbury, and Kellen Moore.

Tomlin said Kenny Pickett would begin the offseason as the No. 1 quarterback but would face competition for the job. Mason Rudolph, who took over at quarterback down the stretch and led the Steelers to three straight wins to make the playoffs, is a free agent.

Regardless of who plays quarterback for the Steelers next season, Tomlin envisions a more potent attack after Pittsburgh finished No. 26 in scoring.

"I want us to be versatile and dynamic," Tomlin said. "Obviously, we've got to score more points. I want to be able to keep defenses off balance. I want to utilize all that talent that we have at our disposal. I'm excited about this process and the talent pool out there based on what I've seen thus far.

"I'm really open to kind of learning through this process and then seeing what people have to say about their vision. Certainly, I have a vision of what it looks like. I'm certainly open to learning through this process."

Cleveland Browns: Ken Dorsey Reportedly Interviewed for Offensive Coordinator

The Browns have reportedly interviewed former Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant OC position, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Dorsey was let go by the Bills after they started 5-5 and was replaced by Joe Brady. The Browns are looking for a coordinator whose ideas mesh well with the skillset of Deshaun Watson, who Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said will be the starter next season.

The Browns parted ways with former Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt after the season. Stefanski has been the primary play caller in Cleveland, but Van Pelt had held the offensive coordinator title since 2020.

