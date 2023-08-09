Broderick Washington Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

The fourth-year defensive tackle enjoyed his best season in 2022 with a career-high 49 tackles and continued his trend of improving each year. A fifth-round pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, Washington is respected as one of the team's most serious-minded players entering the prime of his career at age 26.

"I don't know that there's a person in this building that works harder than Broderick Washington," Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver said. "If you even look [at] his body from when he got [here] to how it is now, he looks completely different. You talk about a guy that's taken every bit of coaching and then some – it's him. So, I'm not surprised by any of his success, and I would expect more."

Washington played every game last season and logged a career-high 44% of the defensive snaps while remaining a mainstay on special teams. After the departure of Calais Campbell, Washington is slated to be the Ravens' starting defensive end as part of a defensive line group that also includes Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban and Travis Jones.

After signing with Atlanta this offseason, Campbell said he understood why Baltimore was going to rely on its young, up-and-coming defensive linemen.

"They got some young beasts," Campbell said on “The Crew” podcast with Josina Anderson. "I told Broderick Washington, 'Man, you're playing so good you're going to get me cut.' I told him that at the beginning of the year. … He's a great young player."

Run-stopping ability is the strength of Washington's game, but he has also been working on his pass-rushing technique and hopes to put more pressure on quarterbacks this season. He has logged one sack in each of the past two seasons.