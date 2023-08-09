Presented by

Broderick Washington Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

Aug 09, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080923broddysign
Dave Heringer/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington

Broderick Washington signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens on Wednesday, securing the future of a young cornerstone on the defensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the deal is worth $17.5 million with $10 million total guaranteed.

The fourth-year defensive tackle enjoyed his best season in 2022 with a career-high 49 tackles and continued his trend of improving each year. A fifth-round pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, Washington is respected as one of the team's most serious-minded players entering the prime of his career at age 26.

"I don't know that there's a person in this building that works harder than Broderick Washington," Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver said. "If you even look [at] his body from when he got [here] to how it is now, he looks completely different. You talk about a guy that's taken every bit of coaching and then some – it's him. So, I'm not surprised by any of his success, and I would expect more."

Washington played every game last season and logged a career-high 44% of the defensive snaps while remaining a mainstay on special teams. After the departure of Calais Campbell, Washington is slated to be the Ravens' starting defensive end as part of a defensive line group that also includes Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban and Travis Jones.

After signing with Atlanta this offseason, Campbell said he understood why Baltimore was going to rely on its young, up-and-coming defensive linemen.

"They got some young beasts," Campbell said on “The Crew” podcast with Josina Anderson. "I told Broderick Washington, 'Man, you're playing so good you're going to get me cut.' I told him that at the beginning of the year. … He's a great young player."

Run-stopping ability is the strength of Washington's game, but he has also been working on his pass-rushing technique and hopes to put more pressure on quarterbacks this season. He has logged one sack in each of the past two seasons.

Washington and Jones spent ample time during the offseason working with their private coach, Aaron "Tank" Wallace, and Washington reported to training camp in excellent condition.

Washington could take more of a leadership role on the defensive line as well, but his performance and work ethic will continue to speak loudly.

"Broderick Washington is a stalwart in the middle for us," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "[He] leads through action and not his words."

Related Content

news

Ravens Bring Back Wide Receiver Makai Polk

Baltimore claimed WR Makai Polk after he was released by the New York Giants.
news

Ravens Sign Long Snapper Tyler Ott

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles.
news

Ravens Make Seven Roster Moves Before Training Camp

Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser has been placed on the NFI list, WR Rashod Bateman did not report yet, and J.K. Dobbins will start camp on the PUP list.
news

Ravens Add Running Back Melvin Gordon III on 1-Year Deal

The Ravens have bolstered their running back corps with the addition of Melvin Gordon III.
news

Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, and the entire Ravens' draft class is under contract.
news

Ravens Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Cornerback Jordan Swann

Undrafted cornerback Jordan Swann who played high school football in Baltimore has been signed by the Ravens. 
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson 

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.
news

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is back in Baltimore for a third stint.
news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Offensive Tackle Jaylon Thomas

Baltimore added SMU offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas to the offseason competition.
news

Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher 

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who has started 40 games at center with the Bears, has been signed by the Ravens. 
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising