The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Playoff-Clinching Victory in Jacksonville

It was part of a huge game for Likely (five catches, 70 yards, one touchdown), who has stepped up big-time since the loss of Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (ankle). In three starts since Andrews' injury, Likely has made 14 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Likely said on "The Lounge" podcast that he has been speaking to Andrews three or four times a week and is receiving tips from the veteran on how Jackson likes certain routes to be run. Likely is clearly heeding Andrews' advice. Jackson and Andrews have a special connection, but Jackson to Likely was special in this game.

"Mark and Likely are two different players, but both bring greatness to the game," Jackson said.

Keaton Mitchell's Injury Is*a*Tough Blow

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that rookie running back Keaton Mitchell is lost for the season after suffering a "significant" knee injury.

Mitchell (nine carries, 73 yards) had come into his own in the second half of the season, the team's fastest running back who was a threat as a homerun hitter. Harbaugh said veteran running back Melvin Gordon III would be elevated from the practice squad to join Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the running back rotation, but Mitchell's speed element will be hard to replace.

The Ravens entered this game in relatively good health but didn't leave it that way. In addition to Mitchell's injury, Marcus Williams (groin), Ronnie Stanley (concussion protocol) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion protocol) didn't finish the game.

Harbaugh said Williams' injury was day-to-day, but Baltimore's depth will be tested again. Stanley has been struggling with a knee injury, and both he and right tackle Morgan Moses have been given some series off the past two games, with Patrick Mekari (left tackle) and Daniel Faalele (right tackle) rotating into the game.

It will be important for Baltimore's offensive line to head into the playoffs as healthy as possible, to protect Jackson and to ignite the running game. The injuries were a reminder of why the Ravens want that first-round bye, giving them an extra week to rest before the playoffs, and one less game on their path to a potential Super Bowl.

Extra Points