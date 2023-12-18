After Clinching Playoff Spot, Ravens Say 'We're Just Getting Started'

The Ravens have crossed off the first item on their preseason checklist.

Baltimore clinched its playoff spot with a 23-7 victory in Jacksonville on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 15.

The Ravens are now 11-3 and still sit alone atop the AFC. The Jaguars were leading the AFC South entering the night but fell to 8-6 and part of a three-way tie. Baltimore got a 16-point win on the road, in primetime, against a top-tier opponent.

"We've very grateful. We've very excited about that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of clinching. "That's the first step. That's our starting-point goal and we go from there."

It will be the Ravens' second straight trip to the playoffs and No. 11 in 16 seasons under Harbaugh. It will be the 15th postseason trip in the Ravens' 28-year franchise history.