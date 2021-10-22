By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson's career record against the Bengals as a starter.

BTN-2

Combined score of the last three Ravens-Bengals games, with Baltimore winning each. Last season, the Bengals scored just six points in two games against the Ravens.

BTN-3

Rushing yards Jackson has against the Bengals – more than against any other team in his career. He has averaged 87.2 rushing yards in his five games as a starter.

BTN-4

Receiving yards for tight end Mark Andrews this season, tied for the most among NFL tight ends with Kansas City's Travis Kelce

BTN-5

Sacks Justin Houston needs to reach the 100-sack mark for his career. He would become the 37th player in NFL history to reach the milestone.

BTN-6

Amount of the Ravens' offensive yards Jackson has accounted for this season, up from 65% last season. It's the largest increase in the NFL.

BTN-7

Receptions by Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of 40 yards or longer. He's also tied for fourth in receptions of 20 yards or longer (9).

BTN-8

Rushing yards by Joe Mixon this season, ranked fourth in the NFL. In seven games against the Ravens, Mixon has averaged just 55 rushing yards.

BTN-9

Red-zone touchdown percentage for the Bengals offense, ranked third best in the league

BTN-10

Times Joe Burrow was sacked in his career debut against the Ravens last season at M&T Bank Stadium. Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards and an interception and fumbled twice.

