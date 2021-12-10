By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 14

Dec 10, 2021
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121021-BTN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
BTN-1

John Harbaugh's winning percentage against the Browns, which is the second-best record (minimum of 10 games) by an active head coach vs. a particular NFL team. Harbaugh has a 23-4 record against Cleveland.

BTN-2

Baltimore's record (.824) in Dec./Jan. games since 2018, marking the NFL's best such record. Kansas City is No. 2 at 13-3 (.813)

BTN-3

Interceptions thrown by Lamar Jackson in his meeting with the Browns two weeks ago. Jackson has tossed six interceptions over the past three games.

BTN-4

Rushing yards the Browns were held to in their earlier game against Baltimore, including just 16 yards for top running back Nick Chubb

BTN-5

Sacks by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett so far this season, which is the second-most in the league

BTN-6

Blitzes Lamar Jackson has faced this season, which already far exceeds the 104 he saw last year in 15 starts, per Pro Football Focus

BTN-7

Defensive third-down percentage by the Ravens, ranking atop the NFL. Baltimore has been especially stout in third-and-"medium" (4-6 yards) situations, allowing only six conversions on 29 attempts (20.7%).

BTN=8

Quarterback pressures by OLB Odafe Oweh, ranking No. 1 among all NFL rookie defenders. Oweh is also the NFL's only rookie defender to produce at least five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

BTN-9

Yards Mark Andrews needs to surpass Todd Heap's franchise single-season record for most receiving yards by a tight end. Heap posted 855 receiving yards in 2005.

BTN-10

Points the Ravens have scored on drives that have begun with two or fewer minutes remaining in a half. There have been three touchdowns and four field goals on 21 two-minute drives.

