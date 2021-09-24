By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Lions

Ravens' series history against Detroit, with Baltimore's only loss coming in 2005 in Detroit
Consecutive games the Ravens have won against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. It's the NFL's longest such streak.
Field goals that Justin Tucker made in his last trip to Detroit. Tucker is also six field goals short of 300 for his career.
Consecutive games in which the Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards, ranking as the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Pittsburgh's 43 games from 1974-1977
Touchdowns in the last eight games for wide receiver Marquise Brown, tying Green Bay's Davante Adams for the most since Week 12 of last season
Rushing yards per game the Ravens have averaged through the first two weeks, the most in the NFL (Philadelphia Eagles are second at 162)
Straight games in which Lamar Jackson has posted at least one rushing or one passing touchdown, making the longest active streak by a quarterback
Rushing yards eclipsed by Jackson during Sunday's game against Kansas City. He did it in his 48th-career game, becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach that milestone. Michael Vick did it in 61 games.
Receptions so far this season by Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, tied for the most in the league and tops among tight ends
Sacks and pressures allowed by Lions rookie left tackle Penei Sewell so far this season