By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Lions

Ravens' series history against Detroit, with Baltimore's only loss coming in 2005 in Detroit

BTN-2-092421

Consecutive games the Ravens have won against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. It's the NFL's longest such streak.

BTN-3-092421

Field goals that Justin Tucker made in his last trip to Detroit. Tucker is also six field goals short of 300 for his career.

BTN-4-092421

Consecutive games in which the Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards, ranking as the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Pittsburgh's 43 games from 1974-1977

BTN-5-092421

Touchdowns in the last eight games for wide receiver Marquise Brown, tying Green Bay's Davante Adams for the most since Week 12 of last season

BTN-6-092421

Rushing yards per game the Ravens have averaged through the first two weeks, the most in the NFL (Philadelphia Eagles are second at 162)

BTN-7-092421

Straight games in which Lamar Jackson has posted at least one rushing or one passing touchdown, making the longest active streak by a quarterback

BTN-8-092421

Rushing yards eclipsed by Jackson during Sunday's game against Kansas City. He did it in his 48th-career game, becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach that milestone. Michael Vick did it in 61 games.

BTN-9-092421

Receptions so far this season by Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, tied for the most in the league and tops among tight ends

BTN-10-092421

Sacks and pressures allowed by Lions rookie left tackle Penei Sewell so far this season

