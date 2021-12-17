By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Packers

Since 2018, the Ravens are 8-0 in December games at M&T Bank Stadium. Since 2016, the Ravens are 12-1 in such games.
Aaron Rodgers' quarterback rating in three career games against the Ravens, which is the third-worst rating against any team. Rodgers has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions and averaged 214.3 yards per game. Rodgers completed 17-of-32 passes for 315 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his last meeting with the Ravens in 2013.
Rodgers' passer rating this season, which is tops in the NFL. A large reason for that is his 27-4 touchdown to interception ratio.
Rodgers' passer rating when facing pressure this year. Rodgers' completion percentage drops from 74.2% to 33.3% when pressured, and his yards per attempt goes from 8.6 to 4.0.
The Ravens are one of three teams with a pressure rate over 35% this season.
Receiving yards for Packers WR Davante Adams, which is the third-most in the league and more than any receiver in the AFC
Receiving yards by TE Mark Andrews so far this season, which is second among NFL tight ends. Kansas City's Travis Kelce leads NFL tight ends with 1,066 yards.
Straight wins the Ravens have against NFC opponents, which ranks as the longest active streak by one team vs. an opposing conference
The number of different players who have played in a game this season, which is the third-most in team history. The Ravens had 75 different players suit up in 2020 and 71 in 2015.
The Ravens' record for the sixth time in team history and the third time under John Harbaugh. The Ravens have clinched a playoff berth in all but one of those seasons (2004).