By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Packers

Dec 17, 2021 at 01:46 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Since 2018, the Ravens are 8-0 in December games at M&T Bank Stadium. Since 2016, the Ravens are 12-1 in such games.

BTN-2

Aaron Rodgers' quarterback rating in three career games against the Ravens, which is the third-worst rating against any team. Rodgers has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions and averaged 214.3 yards per game. Rodgers completed 17-of-32 passes for 315 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his last meeting with the Ravens in 2013.

BTN-3

Rodgers' passer rating this season, which is tops in the NFL. A large reason for that is his 27-4 touchdown to interception ratio.

BTN-4

Rodgers' passer rating when facing pressure this year. Rodgers' completion percentage drops from 74.2% to 33.3% when pressured, and his yards per attempt goes from 8.6 to 4.0.

BTN-5

The Ravens are one of three teams with a pressure rate over 35% this season.

BTN-6

Receiving yards for Packers WR Davante Adams, which is the third-most in the league and more than any receiver in the AFC

BTN-7

Receiving yards by TE Mark Andrews so far this season, which is second among NFL tight ends. Kansas City's Travis Kelce leads NFL tight ends with 1,066 yards.

BTN-8

Straight wins the Ravens have against NFC opponents, which ranks as the longest active streak by one team vs. an opposing conference

BTN-9

The number of different players who have played in a game this season, which is the third-most in team history. The Ravens had 75 different players suit up in 2020 and 71 in 2015.

BTN-10

The Ravens' record for the sixth time in team history and the third time under John Harbaugh. The Ravens have clinched a playoff berth in all but one of those seasons (2004).

